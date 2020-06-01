NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.3 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Passive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 15.6% and reach a market size of US$2.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Passive market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 15.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$89.3 Thousand to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$93.4 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Passive segment will reach a market size of US$136.1 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$282.3 Thousand in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Autoliv Inc.; Continental Automotive GmbH; Delphi Automotive PLC; Denso Corporation; FLIR Systems Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Melexis NV.; OmniVision Technologies, Inc.; Protruly Electronics Co., Limited; Robert Bosch GmbH



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Changing Face of the Automotive Industry: A Prelude Recent Market Activity Automotive Industry Focuses Hard on Road Safety - Welcomes Multitude of Safety Systems in New Age Automobiles With Night Time Road Accidents on the Rise - Night Vision Systems Becomes a Key Safety Feature for Automobiles 2007-09 Recession Marks the Beginning of a Long Drawn Period of Volatility & Change in the Automotive Industry Slowdown of Auto Industry During 2007-2009 How the Auto Industry Recovered in 2010 & What Prevented its Full Recovery in Post Recession Period Improvement in Global GDP Performance Encourages Optimistic Forecasts Japan, Russia, and Brazil Turn to be the Laggards in Economic Growth Implications of the Volatile Economic Conditions & Wavering Auto Industry on Automotive NVS Market Emerging Markets to Drive Automotive Industry Opportunity Indicators Asia Led By China Still Remains Fastest Growing Regional Market for NVS China: Still a Dominant Force in the Global Auto Industry Market Outlook Autoliv Dominates the Market Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Autoliv, Inc. (Sweden) Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany) Delphi Automotive PLC (UK) Denso Corporation (Japan) FLIR Systems, Inc. (US) Magna International Inc. (Canada) Melexis NV (Belgium) OmniVision Technologies, Inc. (US) Protruly Electronics Co., Limited (China) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Sirica Corporation (Israel)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

OEMs Focus on Big Bang Disruptive Technologies to Gain Traction in a Lethargic Market - AugursWell for NVS Need to Achieve Competitive Differentiation in an Increasingly Tough & Competitive Market to Drive Integration of NVS in New Automobiles Global Auto Majors Lead the Adoptive Curve Currently Available Automotive Night Vision Systems in Select Vehicles Government Initiatives Support Growth in Automotive Night Vision Systems Market NCAP Focus Turns to Crash Avoidance - to Benefit ANVS Night Vision Systems to Benefit from Focus on Crash Avoidance New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in Select Regions/Countries Technology Advancements to Boost Future Market Prospects Automatic Pedestrian Detection: A Value Added Feature Innovation in Human-Machine Interface Poised to Benefit Market Acceptance FIR Vs NIR: The Better Technology Uncooled Infrared Imaging Ignites Interest High Costs Limit NVS Integration Mostly to High-End Car Segment Cost Reductions - The Need of the Hour Falling Costs of Thermal Imaging Technologies to Benefit the Market Can OLED Breakthrough Bring Down the Prices of Night Vision Systems? Autoliv Introduces New Low Cost Night Vision System for Volume Productions Sensor Fusion - A Novel Approach to NVS Promises Lower Prices, Improves Market Prospects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Passive (System) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Passive (System) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Active (System) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Active (System) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Far Infrared (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Far Infrared (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Near Infrared (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Near Infrared (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 15: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027 Table 16: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$ in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 18: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2

to 2027 Table 20: United States Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 21: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2

and 2027 Table 23: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Analysis in Canada in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 24: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Canadian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 27: Japanese Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 28: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 29: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 30: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Japanese Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Japanese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 33: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 34: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 35: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 36: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 37: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Chinese Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 39: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 40: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 41: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020-2027 Table 42: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Assessment in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2

and 2027 Table 45: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027 Table 46: European Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 47: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 50: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 51: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: French Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 53: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 54: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 56: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 58: German Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 59: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 60: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 61: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 62: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027 Table 63: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 64: Italian Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by System for the Period 2020-2027 Table 66: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 68: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 70: United Kingdom Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 71: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020-2027 Table 72: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Assessment in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 74: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2

and 2027 Table 75: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027 Table 76: Rest of Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 77: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 78: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by System: 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 80: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 81: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 82: Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 83: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by System: 2020 to 2027 Table 84: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2020 and 2027 Table 85: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 86: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027 Table 87: Rest of World Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 88: Automotive Night Vision Systems (ANVS) Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2020 and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 30

