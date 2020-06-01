NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Automotive Turbochargers market worldwide will grow by a projected US$9.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Diesel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7.7% and reach a market size of US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Diesel market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$340 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$304.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Diesel segment will reach a market size of US$603.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Automotive Turbochargers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 11.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Automotive Turbochargers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BorgWarner Inc.; Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG; Continental AG; Cummins Inc.; IHI Corporation; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Turbodyne Technologies Inc.; Turbonetics Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Road to Commercialization Stringent Emission Control Norms Set the Stage for Adoption of Turbochargers in Automobiles Review of Green House Gas Emissions and Fuel Economy Standards for Vehicles Across the World Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region Light Duty Vehicle Emission Regulations Landscape Trend Towards Engine Downsizing for Enhancing Vehicle Fuel Efficiency & Reducing Vehicular Emissions Turbo Charges Growth Outlook Growth Driving Factors in a Capsule Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Automotive Turbochargers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



BorgWarner Inc. (US) BorgWarner Turbo Systems GmbH (Germany) Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Continental AG (Germany) Cummins, Inc. (US) Cummins Turbo Technologies Ltd. (UK) Honeywell Turbo Technologies (US) IHI Corporation (Japan) IHI Charging Systems International GmbH (Germany) IHI Turbo America Company (US) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan) Turbodyne Technologies, Inc. (US) Turbonetics Inc. (US)



Projected Rise in Vehicle Demand & Subsequent Rise in Production Bodes Well for the OEM Automotive Turbochargers Market Opportunity Indicators Light Duty Vehicles Score Over Commercial Vehicles in Turbocharger Demand Expanding Global Vehicle Fleet & Rising Average Vehicle Life Drive Demand for Turbochargers in Automotive Aftermarket Diesel Engines - The Traditional Market for Turbochargers Demand for Turbochargers in Huge Gasoline Engine Driven Vehicle Market to Gain Traction Turbocharged Gasoline Direct-injected Engine Set for Growth VGT Turbocharging Technology Popular in Passenger Cars, While Wastegate Turbocharging is a Hit with Commercial Vehicles Europe - The Largest Revenue Contributor Dominance of State-of-the-Art VNTs in Europe Asia-Pacific - The Fastest Growing Regional Market for Turbochargers Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries Provides the Right Climate for Broad Based Growth North American Market too Adds Significant Growth Prospects for Turbochargers Technology Innovation: Spearheading Growth Dual or Two-Stage Turbo Systems Variable Nozzle Turbochargers Electronically Driven Turbochargers R&D Geared towards Product Innovation - Key for Constant Growth Automakers Focus on Customer Satisfaction to Fuel Market Growth Look into Manufacturer Efforts at Incorporating Turbochargers in Vehicle Models Key Issues & Challenges Growing Consumer Preference of Electric Vehicles Technical Challenges & Growing Usage of Fraudulent Products



Table 1: Automotive Turbochargers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Automotive Turbochargers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Diesel (Fuel Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Diesel (Fuel Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Diesel (Fuel Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Gasoline (Fuel Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: CNG/Alternate Fuels (Fuel Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Wastegate (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Wastegate (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Wastegate (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Twin-Turbo (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Twin-Turbo (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Twin-Turbo (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: VNT/VGT (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: VNT/VGT (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: VNT/VGT (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Electric (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Electric (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Electric (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Double Axle (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Double Axle (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Double Axle (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Free-Floating (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Free-Floating (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Free-Floating (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 33: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 35: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 36: Light-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Heavy-Duty Vehicles (Vehicle Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Automotive Turbochargers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 40: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United States by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 45: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2

to 2027 Table 47: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: United States Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 49: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 53: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Canadian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 58: Japanese Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 62: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 63: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Japanese Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Japanese Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 67: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 71: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 72: Automotive Turbochargers Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Automotive Turbochargers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 76: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 77: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 83: European Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 84: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027 Table 86: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 88: Automotive Turbochargers Market in France by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 92: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Automotive Turbochargers Market in France by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: French Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 97: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: German Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: German Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 101: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: German Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 106: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 110: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 111: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 119: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 120: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: United Kingdom Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 124: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 128: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Spanish Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 133: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Russia by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 135: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 137: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 138: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Russia by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 141: Russian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 142: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 146: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 147: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027 Table 149: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of Europe Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 151: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 152: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 163: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 167: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 171: Australian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 172: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 176: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Indian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Automotive Turbochargers Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 181: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 183: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 186: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Automotive Turbochargers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: South Korean Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 194: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 199: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 200: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 202: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 206: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 207: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 211: Argentinean Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 212: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Argentinean Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Argentinean Automotive Turbochargers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 215: Argentinean Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 216: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 217: Argentinean Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027 Table 218: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Argentinean Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 220: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Brazil by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 221: Brazilian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 222: Brazilian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Brazilian Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Brazil by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Brazilian Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 228: Brazilian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 229: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Mexican Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 231: Mexican Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Mexican Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 233: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 234: Mexican Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Mexican Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 237: Mexican Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 238: Rest of Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 239: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Latin America by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 240: Rest of Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 242: Rest of Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 243: Rest of Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 244: Rest of Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 245: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Latin America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 246: Rest of Latin America Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 247: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 248: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 249: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 250: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market by Fuel Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 254: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 255: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 256: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 257: The Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 258: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 259: Iranian Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 260: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 261: Iranian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 262: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 263: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 264: Iranian Automotive Turbochargers Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 265: Iranian Market for Automotive Turbochargers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 266: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Iranian Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 268: Israeli Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020-2027 Table 269: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Israeli Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Israeli Automotive Turbochargers Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 272: Israeli Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 273: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 274: Israeli Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027 Table 275: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Israel in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 276: Israeli Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 277: Saudi Arabian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 278: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 279: Saudi Arabian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 280: Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 281: Saudi Arabian Automotive Turbochargers Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 282: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 283: Saudi Arabian Automotive Turbochargers Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 285: Saudi Arabian Automotive Turbochargers Market by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 286: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: United Arab Emirates Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 288: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 289: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 291: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 292: Automotive Turbochargers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: United Arab Emirates Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 294: Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 295: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: Rest of Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2012-2019 Table 297: Rest of Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Rest of Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 299: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 300: Rest of Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 302: Rest of Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019 Table 303: Rest of Middle East Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 304: African Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fuel Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 305: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Africa by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 306: African Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: Automotive Turbochargers Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 308: African Automotive Turbochargers Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 309: African Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 310: African Automotive Turbochargers Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 311: Automotive Turbochargers Market in Africa by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 312: African Automotive Turbochargers Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 17

