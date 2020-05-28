NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Bakery Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$108 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Breads, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.5% and reach a market size of US$207.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Breads market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Breads segment will reach a market size of US$9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Bakery Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Bakery Products market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allied Bakeries; Arnott`s Biscuits Limited; Aryzta AG; Associated British Foods plc; BAB Systems, Inc.; Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG; Bakers Delight; Barilla G. & R. Fratelli SpA; Bimbo Bakeries USA; BreadTalk Group Limited; Britannia Industries Ltd.; Bruegger`s Enterprises, Inc.; Campbell Soup Company; Canada Bread Company Limited; Dunkin` Donuts; Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc.; Finsbury Food Group; Flowers Foods, Inc.; Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.; George Weston Foods Ltd.; Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd.; Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V.; Harry-Brot GmbH; Hostess Brands Inc.; Hovis Ltd.; JAB Holding Company; Kellogg Company; La Brea Bakery; Lantmännen Unibake; Lieken AG; McDonald`s Corporation; McKee Foods Corporation; Mondelez International; Nestlé SA; Parle Products Pvt. Ltd.; Pepperidge Farm, Inc.; Savor Street Foods; Strauss Group Ltd.; Tasty Baking Company; The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd.; Tyson Foods, Inc.; Warburtons, Ltd.; Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd.; Yildiz Holding A.S.







BAKERY PRODUCTS

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Bakery Products: Driven by the Ever-Evolving Health, Indulgence, and Convenience Needs of the Consumer Market Snapshots Trends and Drivers Summarized Recent Market Activity Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Baked Goods: Reinvigorating Market Growth Growing Demand for Healthy Variants, Manufacturers Struggle to Alter Processes Trans-Fat Free Products Turn On the Heat Organic & Whole Grain Based Baked Goods Set to Witness Strong Market Penetration Bright Prospects Ahead for Bakery Products Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Growth Lower Per Capita Consumption Offers Huge Market Potential in Developing Countries Global Competitor Market Shares Bakery Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aryzta AG (Switzerland) La Brea Bakery (USA) Associated British Foods plc (UK) Allied Bakeries (UK) George Weston Foods Ltd. (Australia) BAB Systems, Inc. (USA) Bahlsen GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Bakers Delight (Australia) Barilla Holding Societa per Azioni (Italy) BreadTalk Group Limited (Singapore) Britannia Industries Ltd. (India) Campbell Soup Company (USA) Arnott's Biscuits Limited (Australia) Pepperidge Farm, Inc. (USA) Dunkin' Donuts (USA) Finsbury Food Group (UK) Flowers Foods, Inc. (USA) Tasty Baking Company (USA) Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd. (UK) Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd. (Australia) Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico) Bimbo Bakeries USA (USA) Canada Bread Company Limited (Canada) Harry-Brot GmbH (Germany) Hostess Brands Inc. (USA) Hovis Ltd. (UK) JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg) Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (USA) Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Inc. (USA) Kellogg Company (USA) Lantmännen Unibake (Denmark) Lieken AG (Germany) McDonald's Corporation (USA) McKee Foods Corporation (USA) Mondelez International, Inc. (USA) Nestlé SA (Switzerland) Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. (India) Savor Street Foods (USA) Strauss Group Ltd. (Israel) The Great Canadian Bagel, Ltd. (Canada) Tyson Foods, Inc. (USA) Warburtons, Ltd. (UK) Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd. (Japan) Yildiz Holding A.S. (Turkey) pladis (UK)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Bread: Largest Product Segment within the Bakery Products Market Market Shifting Towards Premium Breads Increasing Health Awareness Drives Sales of Grain Breads Artisan Breads Suitably Positioned to Benefit from Ongoing Health Drive Clean Label: A Highly Critical Demand Determinant High Quality Bread Variants Drive Demand in the Matured Global Bread Market Increasing Popularity of Low Carbohydrates Diet Slow Down Volume Growth Affordability Factor Spurs Strong Demand for Pastries and Cakes Innovative Functional Biscuits to Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet & Savory Biscuits Growing Demand for RTE Foods Boost Demand for Wafer Biscuits A Review of Select Popular Biscuit Brands Novel Eating/Storage Preferences Continue to Sustain Demand in the Breakfast Cereals Segment Impulse Buying & Indulgence Trends Drive Growth in Demand for Sweet Bakery Products Non-Conventional Flavors and Ingredients Make Way in Baked Sweet Goods Healthier and Guilt-free Options Benefit Sweet Bakery Products Market The Indulgence Trend Drives the Hugely Popular Doughnuts Market Surging Popularity of Fortified/Functional Bakery Products Innovation Ranks High On the Agenda Good-For-You Tortillas Gain Significance Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases Drive Rapid Growth in Demand for Gluten-Free Bakery Products Growing Focus on Sustainability and Cost Effectiveness Drives Demand for Alternative Ingredients Cocoa Replacers: A Potential Substitute for the Pricey Natural Cocoa Incidence of Epidemics Drive the Need for Egg Replacements in Baked Goods Nanotechnology Set to Deliver Novel Flavors and Nutrients in Bakery Products Frozen Bakery Products: Driven by the Convenience of Saving Efforts and Time Sugar-Free Bakery Products Offer Significant Growth Potential Sugar Substitutes Witness Improved Penetration Natural Additives to Stunt Demand for Artificial Sweeteners Increasing Usage of Honey Raises the Health Quotient of Bakery Products Single-serve, Re-sealable and Light-weight Packaging Innovations Drive Market Adoption Select Noteworthy Packaging Innovations Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Ballooning Global Population Growing Middle Class Population Rise in Disposable Incomes Exponential Increase in Urban Population



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bakery Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Bakery Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Bakery Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Breads (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Breads (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Breads (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Cakes/Pastries (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Cakes/Pastries (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Cakes/Pastries (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Doughnuts (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Doughnuts (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Doughnuts (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Cookies (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Cookies (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Cookies (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Bakery Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Bakery Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Bakery Products Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian Bakery Products Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 24: Bakery Products Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Bakery Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Bakery Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: Japanese Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Bakery Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Bakery Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Bakery Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Bakery Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Bakery Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Bakery Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 35: Bakery Products Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Bakery Products Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: French Bakery Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Bakery Products Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: German Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Bakery Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Bakery Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Bakery Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Bakery Products Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: United Kingdom Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Spanish Bakery Products Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Bakery Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Bakery Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Bakery Products Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 54: Russian Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Bakery Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Bakery Products Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Bakery Products Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Australian Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Indian Bakery Products Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 69: Bakery Products Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Bakery Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: South Korean Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Bakery Products Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bakery Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Bakery Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 77: Bakery Products Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Bakery Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American Bakery Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Bakery Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 83: Bakery Products Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: Bakery Products Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian Bakery Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 88: Bakery Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Mexican Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Bakery Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 92: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Latin America Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Bakery Products Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: The Middle East Bakery Products Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: Bakery Products Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Market for Bakery Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Bakery Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Iranian Bakery Products Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Bakery Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: Bakery Products Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Bakery Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Bakery Products Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Bakery Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Bakery Products Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Bakery Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Bakery Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Middle East Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African Bakery Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Bakery Products Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 117: African Bakery Products Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



