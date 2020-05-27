NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market worldwide will grow by a projected US$5.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. Builders` Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.2% and reach a market size of US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Builders` Hardware market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$237.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$223.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Builders` Hardware segment will reach a market size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$921.8 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Builders` and Cabinet Hardware market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adams Rite; Allegion plc; Ashland Hardware Systems; ASSA ABLOY AB; CompX International, Inc.; Dormakaba Group; HAGER COMPANIES; Hickory Hardware; Kwikset Corp.; Ma







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity A Prelude Cabinet Hardware Market - An Overview A Peek into the Door and Window Hardware Market Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead The 2007-2009 Recession US Market Hit Hard by Economic Recession 2009-2012 Europe Debt Crisis in Retrospect US Fiscal Crisis and Eurodebt Crisis Mars Market Performance in 2012 & 2013 Current Eurozone Economic Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Builders' and Cabinet Hardware Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Improvement in Global GDP Performance to Benefit Market Growth Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Allegion plc (Ireland) Schlage (USA) Ashland Hardware Systems (USA) ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden) Adams Rite (USA) Markar Architectural Products (USA) Medeco (USA) Rockwood Manufacturing Company (USA) SARGENT Manufacturing Company (USA) Securistyle Ltd. (UK) CompX International, Inc. (USA) Dormakaba Group (Switzerland) HAGER COMPANIES (USA) Hickory Hardware (USA) The J.G. Edelen Co. (USA) Kwikset Corporation (USA) Masco Corporation (USA) Miwa Lock Co. Ltd. (Japan) Preferred Engineering Products Ltd. (Canada) Security Door Controls (USA) Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (USA) Sugatsune America, Inc. (USA) Tyman Plc (UK)



Rapid Urbanization: A Strong Growth Driver Demographic Transformations Strengthen Market Prospects Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Housing Units and Infrastructure Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth Developing Countries: The Focal Point for Future Growth Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Recovery in Construction Activity Augurs Well for Market Growth Residential Replacements to Boost Builders' and Cabinet Hardware Demand Rising Investments in Commercial Real Estate Spur Market Demand Emerging Trends in the Door Hardware Industry Style and Fashion - Key Growth Driving Factors Traditional Brass Finish Losing its Sheen Use of iron and Graphite in Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Hinge Makers Prefer Steel to Brass Specialized Hinges Catching on Cabinet Hardware Gaining Ground Lockset Makers: Back to Basics Multipoint Locking Systems Knock Entry Doors PVD Finishing: Metamorphosing the world of Locks and Knobs Deadbolt Locks: Grades Make all the Difference Hong Kong and Taiwan Aim High Lock Makers Gear up for the International Markets Cabinet Hardware from Recycled Products Dealers Package Installation to Boost Sales Electronic Access Control System - A Threat to Mechanical Locking System Noteworthy Trends in Residential Door Designs Modern Styles Use of Different Materials Attractive Doorknobs Latest Trends in Hardware Accessory Market Unique Designs to Create Personalized Looks Brass Makes Comeback Mid-Century Looks and Polished Surfaces



Table 1: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Builders` Hardware (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Builders` Hardware (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Builders` Hardware (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Cabinet Hardware (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Builders' and Cabinet Hardware Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 10: United States Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 12: United States Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Canadian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 15: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Market for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 17: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 18: Japanese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 21: Chinese Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Builders' and Cabinet Hardware Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 26: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 28: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: French Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 30: French Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 31: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: German Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: German Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 34: Italian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: Italian Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Builders` and Cabinet Hardware: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: United Kingdom Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 40: Rest of Europe Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 41: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Rest of Europe Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 43: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Asia-Pacific Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: Asia-Pacific Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 46: Rest of World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 47: Rest of World Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Builders` and Cabinet Hardware Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

