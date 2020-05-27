NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Cement market worldwide will grow by a projected 805.5 Million Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. Blended, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.5% and reach a market size of 2.7 Billion Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Blended market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 16.8 Million Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 19.8 Million Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Blended segment will reach a market size of 145.4 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Cement market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 285.6 Million Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Cement market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adelaide Brighton Ltd.; Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited; Boral Ltd.; Cemex, Inc.; China National Building Material Co., Ltd.; CRH PLC; Eagle Materials, Inc.; HeidelbergCement AG; LafargeHolcim Ltd.; Taiheiyo Cement Corporation; Tokuyama Corporation; USG Corporation; Vulcan Materials Co.







