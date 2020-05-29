NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Discrete Diodes market worldwide will grow by a projected US$935.2 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. Power Diode, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3% and reach a market size of US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Power Diode market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$20.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$22.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Power Diode segment will reach a market size of US$188.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Discrete Diodes market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$324.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Discrete Diodes market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Central Semiconductor Corp.; Diodes Inc.; Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.; Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; IXYS Corporation; Kyocera Corporation; Littelfuse, Inc.; M/A-Com Technology Solutions; Micr







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Components: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Semiconductor Devices Become Integral to Electronics Manufacturing Key Statistical Findings Discrete Diodes - Market Overview Discrete Diodes - A Mature Market Characterized by Product Commoditization & Pricing Pressures Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Electronic Contract Manufacturers Emerge as Primary Consumer Segment for Discrete Diodes Global GDP Growth Plateauing - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Discrete Diodes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Central Semiconductor Corp. (USA) Diodes Incorporated (USA) Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd. (Japan) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Littelfuse, Inc. (USA) IXYS Corporation (USA) M/A-Com Technology Solutions (USA) Microsemi Corporation (USA) Kyocera Corporation (Japan) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA) Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (USA) Panasonic Corporation (Japan) Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan) Semikron International GmbH (Germany) Semtech Corporation (USA) Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan) STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan) Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developing Markets Continue to be Bright Spots for Growth The Booming ECMS Sector to Boost Demand for Discrete Diodes in Asia-Pacific Discrete Diodes Market Faces Inevitable Challenge from Integrated Circuit Chips A Look into Key Electronic Device Markets Helping Sustain Demand for Discrete Diodes Communications Equipment - The Largest Revenue Contributor Stable Consumer Electronics Market to Sustain Growth Computers and Computer Peripherals Weighing Down on the Market Rising Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth Steady Automobile Production & Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles to Boost Market Prospects for Discrete Diodes Applications of Diodes Grow in the Medical Electronics Sector Miniaturization Gains Momentum Advanced Packaging Technologies Take Center Stage A Brief Review of Select Discrete Diodes RF & Microwave Diodes - The Fastest Growing Product Segment Military & Space Applications - A Potential Market for Schottky Diodes Other Diodes Diode Arrays Witness Surge in Demand



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 72

