NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the DisplayPorts market worldwide will grow by a projected 3.8 Billion Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. DisplayPorts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 25.6% and reach a market size of 4.7 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The DisplayPorts market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 22.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 144.7 Million Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 131.3 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the DisplayPorts segment will reach a market size of 169.8 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the DisplayPorts market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 34.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately 614 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing DisplayPorts market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADLINK Technology Inc.; Advanced Micro Devices Inc.; Analogix Semiconductor Inc.; ATEN International Co. Ltd.; Digital View Group; Integrated Device Technology Inc.; Intel Corporation; Molex Inc.; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Parade Technologies Inc.; PNY Technologies Inc.; STMicroelectronics N.V.; Texas Instruments Inc.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

DisplayPort: A High Performance Display Interface Technology Recent Market Activity VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPorts: Evolution of Display Technologies DisplayPort Versions: A Review Global Competitor Market Shares DisplayPorts Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ADLINK Technology, Inc. (Taiwan) Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (USA) Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. (USA) ATEN International Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Intel Corporation (USA) Molex, Inc. (USA) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taiwan) PNY Technologies, Inc. (USA) STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland) Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Adoption of Thunderbolt 3 Benefits Demand for DisplayPorts Expanding Market for AR VR Devices Unfurl New Opportunities 4K and 8K TVs - An Expanding Market for Display Ports DisplayPort over USB-C - A High Performance Video Interface Multi-Stream Transport (MST) - A Preferable Choice for Multiple Screen Users Smartphones Offer Strong Prospects for DisplayPorts Personal Computing Devices Continue to Augment Demand Rise in DisplayPort Certifications across Various Device Categories Strengthens Market Prospects DisplayPorts & HDMI Technologies in Consumer Electronics: Complementary or Competitive? Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth Key Chinese and Taiwanese DisplayPort Connector & Cable Assembly Suppliers Growing Demand for High Resolution Video Content and Displays Augments the Need for Improved Capabilities

