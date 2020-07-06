NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Drill Pipes market worldwide will grow by a projected US$189.9 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. API Grade, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.2% and reach a market size of US$869 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The API Grade market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$4.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$4.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the API Grade segment will reach a market size of US$49.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Drill Pipes market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$64.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Drill Pipes market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, DP-Master Manufacturing (S) Pte. Ltd.; Drill Pipe International, LLC; Hilong Group OF Companies; National Oilwell Varco, Inc.; Oil Country Tubular Limited; Tejas Tubular Products Inc.; Tenaris SA; Texas Steel Conversion Inc.; TMK Group; Vallourec SA







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Drill Pipe Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Drill Pipes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Drill Pipes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Drill Pipes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: API Grade (Grade) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: API Grade (Grade) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: API Grade (Grade) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Premium Grade (Grade) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Premium Grade (Grade) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Premium Grade (Grade) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Onshore (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Onshore (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Onshore (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Offshore (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Offshore (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Offshore (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Drill Pipe Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Drill Pipes Market in the United States by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Drill Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Drill Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 21: Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Drill Pipes Historic Market Review by Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 24: Drill Pipes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Drill Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Drill Pipes Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 27: Canadian Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Drill Pipes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Drill Pipes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Japanese Drill Pipes Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 33: Drill Pipes Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Drill Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Drill Pipes Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Demand for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Drill Pipes Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Drill Pipe Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Drill Pipes Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Drill Pipes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: European Drill Pipes Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 44: Drill Pipes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Drill Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Drill Pipes Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Drill Pipes Market in France by Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: French Drill Pipes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Drill Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: French Drill Pipes Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Drill Pipes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: German Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Drill Pipes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: German Drill Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Drill Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Drill Pipes Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Demand for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Drill Pipes Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Drill Pipes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Drill Pipes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: United Kingdom Drill Pipes Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Drill Pipes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Drill Pipes Historic Market Review by Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 75: Drill Pipes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Drill Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Drill Pipes Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 78: Spanish Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Drill Pipes Market in Russia by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 81: Russian Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Drill Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Drill Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 84: Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 86: Drill Pipes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Drill Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 89: Drill Pipes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Drill Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Drill Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific by Grade:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Drill Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Drill Pipes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Drill Pipes Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Drill Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Indian Drill Pipes Historic Market Review by Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 108: Drill Pipes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Drill Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Drill Pipes Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 111: Indian Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Drill Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 114: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Drill Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Drill Pipes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Drill Pipes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Drill Pipes Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Drill Pipes Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Drill Pipes Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 125: Drill Pipes Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Drill Pipes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Drill Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Drill Pipes Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Demand for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Drill Pipes Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 134: Drill Pipes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Drill Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Drill Pipes Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Drill Pipes Market in Brazil by Grade: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Drill Pipes Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Drill Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Drill Pipes Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Drill Pipes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Drill Pipes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Drill Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Drill Pipes Market in Rest of Latin America by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Drill Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Drill Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 156: Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Drill Pipes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Drill Pipes Historic Market by Grade in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 162: Drill Pipes Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Grade for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Drill Pipes Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Drill Pipes Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Drill Pipes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Drill Pipes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Iranian Drill Pipes Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Drill Pipes Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020-2027



Table 173: Drill Pipes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Grade: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Drill Pipes Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: Drill Pipes Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Drill Pipes Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Drill Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Drill Pipes Market by Grade: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand for Drill Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Drill Pipes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Drill Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Grade for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 186: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Drill Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Drill Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Drill Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Drill Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Drill Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Drill Pipes Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Grade: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Drill Pipes Market in Africa by Grade: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 198: African Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Grade: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Drill Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Drill Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 201: Drill Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

