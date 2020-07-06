NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Electric Guitars market worldwide will grow by a projected US$71.2 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. Electric Guitar, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.2% and reach a market size of US$514.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electric Guitar market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899401/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electric Guitar segment will reach a market size of US$30.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electric Guitars market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$25.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electric Guitars market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, C. F. Martin & Co., Inc.; Carvin Corporation; Dean Guitars; Epiphone Guitar Corp.; Fender Musical Instruments Corp.; G&L Musical Instruments; Godin Guitars; Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG; Rickenbacker International Corporation; Samick Musical Instrument Co., Ltd.; Schecter Guitar Research; Yamaha Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899401/?utm_source=PRN







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Guitar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Electric Guitars Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electric Guitars Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electric Guitars Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Guitar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Electric Guitars Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Electric Guitars Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Electric Guitars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Electric Guitars Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Electric Guitars Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Guitar Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Electric Guitars Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Electric Guitars Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Electric Guitars Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Electric Guitars Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Electric Guitars Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Electric Guitars Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Electric Guitars Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Electric Guitars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Electric Guitars Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Electric Guitars Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Electric Guitars Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 28: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Electric Guitars Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Electric Guitars Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Electric Guitars Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Electric Guitars Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Electric Guitars Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Guitars:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Electric Guitars Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 41: Electric Guitars Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Electric Guitars Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 44: Electric Guitars Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Electric Guitars Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Electric Guitars Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Electric Guitars Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Electric Guitars Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Electric Guitars Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Electric Guitars: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Electric Guitars Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 57: Electric Guitars Market in Israel in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Electric Guitars Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Electric Guitars Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Electric Guitars Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Electric Guitars Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Electric Guitars Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Electric Guitars Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899401/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

