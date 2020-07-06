Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Electric Guitars market worldwide will grow by a projected US$71.2 Million, during the analysis period
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Electric Guitars market worldwide will grow by a projected US$71.2 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2%. Electric Guitar, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.2% and reach a market size of US$514.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electric Guitar market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$1.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electric Guitar segment will reach a market size of US$30.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electric Guitars market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$25.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electric Guitars market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, C. F. Martin & Co., Inc.; Carvin Corporation; Dean Guitars; Epiphone Guitar Corp.; Fender Musical Instruments Corp.; G&L Musical Instruments; Godin Guitars; Karl Hofner GmbH & Co. KG; Rickenbacker International Corporation; Samick Musical Instrument Co., Ltd.; Schecter Guitar Research; Yamaha Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Electric Guitar Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Electric Guitar Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Electric Guitar Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
