NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Electric Motors market worldwide will grow by a projected US$23.6 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%. AC Motors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.8% and reach a market size of US$89.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The AC Motors market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$551.7 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$605.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the AC Motors segment will reach a market size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electric Motors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electric Motors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; ACTOM (Pty) Ltd.; Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.; AMETEK Inc.; ARC Systems Inc.; Asmo Co., Ltd.; Baldor Electric Company; Bauer Gear Motor; Brook Crompton UK Ltd.; CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.; Franklin Electric Co. Inc.; General Electric Company; Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.; Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems Performance Group; Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.; Kollmorgen Corp.; Leeson Electric; MinebeaMitsumi Inc.; Nanyang Explosion Protection Group Co. Ltd.; Nidec Corp.; Panasonic Corp.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Sanyo Denki America Inc.; Shinano Kenshi Co., Ltd.; Siemens AG; TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company; Toshiba International Corp.; Toshiba Mitsubishi-Electric Industrial Systems Corp.; WEG Electric Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Recent Market Activity The Ubiquity of Electric Motors: A Primer Market Fundamentals An Insight into the Global Market for Electric Motors Key Growth Drivers Higher Efficiency Motors - Need of the Hour Electric Motors - A Key Component for Various Application Markets Outlook Competitive Scenario Consolidation Trends Global Competitor Market Shares Electric Motors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Automotive Production Bodes Well for the Market Potential Applications of Electric Motors in Cars Select Statistical Insights Leading Competitors Brushless DC Motors to Gain Momentum in the Automotive Sector Compact, High Torque Electric Motors Rise in Popularity in the Auto Industry Growing Transition to Electric Vehicles Opens-Up Opportunities for Electric Motors Large-Size Electric Motors Set to Dominate the Electric Auto Market Hybrid Electric Vehicles to Boost Market for Electric Motors Electric Vehicles to Emerge as Major End-Market for Electric Motors in Future Increasing Use of AGVs in Material-Handling Triggers Electric Motor Demand Energy Efficiency Standards Gain Momentum High-Efficiency Motors Gain Over Standard Motors Motor Efficiency Directives Turbo-Charge Low Voltage Motors Market A Peek Into How High-Efficiency Motors Benefit the Environment? Quieter Operation: A Challenge to Reckon With Limited Portability in Heavy Appliances - Restraining Growth Electric Motors to Steadily Replace Gas Turbines Rising Miniaturization in Medical Devices, Robotics & Consumer Electronics Spur Compact Electric Motor Market Will Magnet Motors be Replaced by Alternative Solutions? Efficient Fractional Horse-Power Motors Witness Soaring Demand Switch from AC to DC/EC Motors - Order of the Day Leading Players Adopt Consolidation Strategy with Electrical Solutions & Services Significance of Industrial Motors and IEE Standards Thriving Home Sales Propel Demand for Electric Motors Barrage of Smart Phones and Hand-held Gadgets Pump up Electric Motor Segment Growth-Spurt of Luxury Cars in Developing Regions Bodes Well for the Electric Motors Market Brushless DC Motors Gain Momentum Integrated Brushless DC Motors Challenge AC Servo Integrated Motors Developments in Brushless DC Motor & Drives Influences Demand Growth Growth for Linear Motors to Stem from Emerging Applications Areas Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market Custom Built Motors: The New Flavor of the Market Mass-Customization and Demand for Connectivity Fuel Electric Motors Growth Increasing Mass-Customized Solutions Rising Integrated Motion between Motor Types Application-Specific Motors Influence Demand Affordability in Motors and Control Electronics Fuels Demand Prompting Drive-by-Wire Designs Plant & Process Automation Spurs Growth in Electric Motors Emerging Economies Largest Consumers whilst Developed Nations Largest Importers of IHP Motors Quality & Pricing: Critical Factors for IHP Motors Raw Material Shortages Cast a Long Shadow of Worry Alternative Motion Control Technologies: A Challenge to Reckon With End-User Best Practices for Enhanced Electric Motor Efficiency Other Statistical Findings Innovation in the Motor Industry Gradually Picking Up Pace



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 396

