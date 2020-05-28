NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$6.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 10.4% and reach a market size of US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 10.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$247.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$250.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems segment will reach a market size of US$746.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$844.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abertis; Atlantia S.p.A; Conduent Inc.; Cubic Corporation; DENSO CORPORATION; Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC); GeoToll; International Road Dynamics Inc.; Kapsch TrafficCom AG; Perceptics LLC; Q-Free ASA; Raytheon Company; Sanef; Siemens AG; Star Systems International Limited; Thales Group; The Revenue Markets Inc. (TRMI); Toll Collect GmbH; TransCore







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Road User Charging: The Only Sustainable Way to Fund Road Infrastructure Development Growing Investments in Construction of Roads and Highways Augurs Well for ETC Systems Market Recent Market Activity Road User Charging/Tolling Emerges as a Dual Edged Sword for Revenue Generation & Congestion Management ETC Emerges as a Key Enabling Technology for Tolling Need to Avoid Lengthy Waiting Lines & Environmental Pollution at Toll Plazas to Drive Demand for ETC Systems Global Market Outlook Asia-Pacific and Other Developing Countries to Drive Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Abertis (Spain) Sanef (France) Atlantia S.p.A (Italy) Conduent, Inc. (USA) Cubic Corporation (USA) DENSO CORPORATION (Japan) EFKON AG (Austria) Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd. (FETC) (Taiwan) G.E.A. (France) GeoToll (USA) International Road Dynamics, Inc. (Canada) Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria) Neology, Inc. (USA) Perceptics LLC (USA) Q-Free ASA (Norway) Raytheon Company (USA) Siemens AG (Germany) Star Systems International Limited (Hong Kong) Thales Group (France) The Revenue Markets, Inc. (TRMI) (USA) Toll Collect GmbH (Germany) TransCore Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Notable Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues Lessening the Challenge of Interoperability Stands Out as a Key Driver of Growth ETC Systems, as a Vital Cog in the ITS Wheel, to Benefit from the Growing Investments in ITS Payment Innovations Heighten the Attractiveness of ETC Deployments ETC Systems Assist in Effective Traffic Management RFID: One of the Most Popular ETC Technologies DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications), as a Superior Technology to RFID, Gains in Prominence As Satellite Technologies Emerge to the Forefront, New Generation, Multi-Constellation GNSS Hogs the Technology Limelight Video Tolling (ANPR): A Mature Technology Smart Cards in Demand for ETC Systems Innovation & Market Differentiation - Key Determinants for Success of ETC Projects Major Challenges to Growth: A Synopsized Review



Table 1: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 3: United States Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 CANADA Table 4: Canadian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 JAPAN Table 5: Japanese Market for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 CHINA Table 6: Chinese Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 7: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: European Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 9: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 GERMANY Table 10: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 ITALY Table 11: Italian Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 13: Rest of Europe Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 14: Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF WORLD Table 15: Rest of World Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

