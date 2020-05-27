NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Email Marketing market worldwide will grow by a projected US$10.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Email Marketing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 13.3% and reach a market size of US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Email Marketing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 11.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$382.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$335 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Email Marketing segment will reach a market size of US$797.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Email Marketing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 18.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Email Marketing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AWeber Communications; BlueVenn; Bronto Software; Campaign Monitor; Constant Contact, Inc.; Emailcenter UK Limited; Emma; Epsilon Data Management, LLC; GetResponse; IBM Corp.; iContact, LLC; j2 Global, Inc.; Lucini&Lucini Communications; Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc.; Salesforce.com, Inc.; Selligent Marketing Cloud; SimplyCast.com; StreamSend; Teradata Corp.; Topica, Inc.; VerticalResponse, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Market Dynamics Outlook Email Marketing Budgeting Email Marketing Capabilities - Evaluation and Tracking The Budgets Expand Post Financial Crisis - A Flashback Opportunities in Cloud Business Email Market Increasing implementation of Cloud Email Solutions with AI Factors Influencing Industry Prospects Cost Advantage and Campaign Tracking Data Integration Ad-Supported Newsletter Spending Improvements in IM and Email Technology Customer Relationship Management Integrated Campaigns Newsletter Internet Direct Mail Global Competitor Market Shares Email Marketing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



AWeber Communications (USA) BlueVenn (USA) Bronto Software (USA) Campaign Monitor (Australia) Constant Contact, Inc. (USA) Emailcenter UK Limited (UK) Emma (USA) Epsilon Data Management, LLC (USA) GetResponse (Poland) IBM Corporation (USA) iContact, LLC (USA) j2 Global, Inc. (USA) Lucini&Lucini Communications (Italy) MailChimp (USA) Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (USA) Redial (USA) Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA) Selligent Marketing Cloud (Belgium) SimplyCast.com (Canada) StreamSend (USA) Teradata Corporation (USA) Topica, Inc. (USA) VerticalResponse, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Factors Driving Growth Evolution and Future Prospects of Email Marketing Proliferation of Internet Economy: A Fundamental Growth Driver Creative & Responsive Design in Vogue - Content Gains Prominence Android Remains Key Focus Area in Mobile Email Marketing Soaring Popularity of E-commerce and M-commerce Mediums to Drive Growth for Email Marketing Prolific Growth in M-Commerce Reinforces Business Case for Promotional Email Marketing Rise of Permission Based Opt-in Email Marketing Programs Encourage Consumer Confidence Emails Emerge as a Cornerstone of Customer Retention and Acquisition Strategy Tailored Marketing Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Behavioral Targeting - An Out-of-Box Service Shift towards Relevant Messaging Increasing Move towards Adoption of Automation Growing Frequency of Email Marketing Social Media Interactions - An Unstructured Wealth of Information Marketing Budgets Moving Online Group Commerce - A New Trend in Email Marketing Growing Usage of Integrated Marketing Programs Focus on List Hygiene Factors Video Email Marketing Riding the Popularity Wave Other Trends Market Restraints Critical Elements of Email Marketing Marketers yet to Leverage Email Marketing to the Fullest More to Email Marketing than Just Sales Increase Email Marketing and Brand Loyalty



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Email Marketing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Email Marketing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Email Marketing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Email Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Email Marketing Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Email Marketing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Email Marketing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Email Marketing Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Email Marketing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Email Marketing Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Email Marketing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Email Marketing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Email Marketing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Email Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Email Marketing Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 28: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Email Marketing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Email Marketing Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Email Marketing Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Email Marketing Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Email Marketing Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Email Marketing Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 41: Email Marketing Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Email Marketing Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 44: Email Marketing Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Email Marketing Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Email Marketing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Email Marketing Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Email Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Email Marketing Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Email Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Email Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Email Marketing Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Email Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 57: Email Marketing Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Email Marketing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Email Marketing Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Email Marketing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Email Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Email Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Email Marketing Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

