NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Fumaric Acid market worldwide will grow by a projected US$167.2 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Food Additives, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.1% and reach a market size of US$326.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Food Additives market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$4 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$4.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Food Additives segment will reach a market size of US$16.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Fumaric Acid market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$54 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Fumaric Acid market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bartek Ingredients Inc.; Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd.; Dastech International, Inc.; Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.; Huntsman Corporation; Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.; Polynt S.P.A.; Prinova Group LLC; The Chemical Company; Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd.; Wego Chemical Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=PRN



FUMARIC ACID MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Fumaric Acid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Fumaric Acid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Fumaric Acid Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Food Additives (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Food Additives (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Food Additives (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Rosin-Sized Sheathing Paper (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Unsaturated Polyester Resins (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Alkyd Resins (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Alkyd Resins (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Alkyd Resins (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Food & Beverages (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Cosmetics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Cosmetics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Cosmetics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Pharmaceutical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Chemical (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Chemical (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chemical (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Fumaric Acid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 33: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: United States Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 36: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 37: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Fumaric Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 39: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Fumaric Acid Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 42: Canadian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Japanese Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Japanese Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 49: Chinese Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Fumaric Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Chinese Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Fumaric Acid Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Fumaric Acid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: European Fumaric Acid Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Fumaric Acid Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 59: Fumaric Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: Fumaric Acid Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 64: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: French Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 67: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 68: French Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 70: Fumaric Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Fumaric Acid Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 76: Italian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 77: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: Italian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: United Kingdom Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: United Kingdom Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 88: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Fumaric Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 90: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Fumaric Acid Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: Spanish Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 94: Russian Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 96: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Russian Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 99: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 101: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 107: Fumaric Acid Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 112: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 115: Fumaric Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Fumaric Acid Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 121: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Fumaric Acid Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 123: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Fumaric Acid Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 126: Indian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 127: Fumaric Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Fumaric Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 129: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Fumaric Acid Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Fumaric Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 132: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 138: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 139: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 140: Fumaric Acid Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Latin American Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 148: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 149: Fumaric Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 152: Fumaric Acid Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 154: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 157: Fumaric Acid Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 160: Fumaric Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 162: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Fumaric Acid Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 165: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 166: Rest of Latin America Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 168: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Rest of Latin America Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 171: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 172: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 173: Fumaric Acid Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Fumaric Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Fumaric Acid Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Iranian Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 183: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Iranian Fumaric Acid Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Fumaric Acid Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 187: Israeli Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 188: Fumaric Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Israeli Fumaric Acid Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 191: Fumaric Acid Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Fumaric Acid Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Fumaric Acid in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 197: Fumaric Acid Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 199: Fumaric Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Fumaric Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Fumaric Acid Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Fumaric Acid Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 205: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 207: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Fumaric Acid Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Fumaric Acid Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 210: Fumaric Acid Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 211: African Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 213: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: African Fumaric Acid Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Fumaric Acid Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 216: Fumaric Acid Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817775/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

