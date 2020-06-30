Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Geographic Information Systems (GIS)Â market worldwide will grow by a projected US$8.7 Billion, during the analysis period
Jun 30, 2020
NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Geographic Information Systems (GIS)Â market worldwide will grow by a projected US$8.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7.8% and reach a market size of US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hardware market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$324.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$293 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hardware segment will reach a market size of US$74.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Geographic Information Systems (GIS)Â market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world™s second largest economy will grow at 12.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Geographic Information Systems (GIS)Â market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Autodesk, Inc.; Bentley Systems, Inc.; Caliper Corporation; Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp); Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI); General Electric Company; Hexagon AB; Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd.; MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.; Pitney Bowes, Inc.; Topcon Corporation; Trimble, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Geographic Information System (GIS) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Software (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Software (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Software (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Data (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Data (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Data (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Government (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Government (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Government (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Telecommunications (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Telecommunications (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Telecommunications (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Engineering & Business Services (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Oil & Gas Refining (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Oil & Gas Exploration (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Healthcare (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Healthcare (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: United States Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in the
United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 45: United States Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: United States Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 48: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canadian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: Canadian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 53: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Geographic Information Systems
(GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Geographic Information System (GIS) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 67: European Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 68: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 71: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Europe
in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 74: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 76: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in France
by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: French Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: French Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: French Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 82: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: German Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 88: Italian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 91: Italian Demand for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Italian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Geographic Information
Systems (GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: United Kingdom Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: United Kingdom Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 100: Spanish Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Spanish Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 103: Spanish Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 104: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 105: Spanish Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 106: Russian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 107: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 108: Russian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Russian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 111: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 112: Rest of Europe Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 113: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Rest of Europe Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 116: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 117: Rest of Europe Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 119: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 125: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 127: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 129: Australian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Australian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 133: Indian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Indian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 136: Indian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 137: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 138: Indian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 139: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 141: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: South Korean Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Geographic
Information Systems (GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Rest of Asia-Pacific Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Latin American Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 152: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 157: Latin American Demand for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Latin American Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 160: Argentinean Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 161: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Argentinean Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 164: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 165: Argentinean Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 166: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 170: Brazilian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Brazilian Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 172: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 174: Mexican Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Mexican Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information Systems
(GIS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Rest
of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Rest of Latin America Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 183: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 184: The Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 185: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: The Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 189: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 190: The Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 191: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 192: The Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 193: Iranian Market for Geographic Information Systems
(GIS) : Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Iranian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 197: Iranian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 199: Israeli Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 200: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Israeli Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 203: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 204: Israeli Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 208: Saudi Arabian Demand for Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Saudi Arabian Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 211: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Geographic Information Systems
(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 213: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: United Arab Emirates Geographic Information Systems
(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 216: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information Systems
(GIS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Rest
of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: Rest of Middle East Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
AFRICA
Table 223: African Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 224: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market in
Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 225: African Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: African Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 227: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 228: Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
