NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Home Improvement Products market worldwide will grow by a projected US$210.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. DIY, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.3% and reach a market size of US$812.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The DIY market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$5.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$5.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the DIY segment will reach a market size of US$44.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Home Improvement Products market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$68 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Home Improvement Products market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M C







HOME IMPROVEMENT PRODUCTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Home Improvement Products Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Home Improvement Products Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Home Improvement Products Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: DIY (Project) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: DIY (Project) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: DIY (Project) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: DIFM (Project) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: DIFM (Project) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: DIFM (Project) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Kitchen Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Kitchen Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Kitchen Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Bath Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Bath Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Bath Improvement & Additions (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: System Upgrades (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: System Upgrades (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: System Upgrades (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Exterior Replacements (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Exterior Replacements (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Exterior Replacements (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Interior Replacements (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Interior Replacements (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Interior Replacements (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Property Improvements (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Property Improvements (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Property Improvements (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Disaster Repairs (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Disaster Repairs (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Disaster Repairs (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Home Improvement Products Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: United States Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Home Improvement Products Market in the United States by Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: United States Home Improvement Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 40: Canadian Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Canadian Home Improvement Products Historic Market Review by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Home Improvement Products Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Canadian Home Improvement Products Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Home Improvement Products Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 46: Japanese Market for Home Improvement Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Home Improvement Products Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Japanese Home Improvement Products Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 52: Chinese Home Improvement Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Home Improvement Products Market by Project: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Chinese Demand for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Home Improvement Products Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Home Improvement Products Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 58: European Home Improvement Products Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Home Improvement Products Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027 Table 62: Home Improvement Products Market in Europe in US$ Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: European Home Improvement Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 65: Home Improvement Products Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 67: Home Improvement Products Market in France by Project: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: French Home Improvement Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Home Improvement Products Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Home Improvement Products Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 73: Home Improvement Products Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 75: German Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Home Improvement Products Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: German Home Improvement Products Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 79: Italian Home Improvement Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Home Improvement Products Market by Project: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Italian Demand for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Home Improvement Products Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Home Improvement Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Home Improvement Products Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: United Kingdom Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: United Kingdom Home Improvement Products Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 91: Spanish Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Spanish Home Improvement Products Historic Market Review by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Home Improvement Products Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: Spanish Home Improvement Products Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Home Improvement Products Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 97: Russian Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Home Improvement Products Market in Russia by Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Russian Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Russian Home Improvement Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 103: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027 Table 104: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 107: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Europe Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 109: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 110: Home Improvement Products Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Home Improvement Products Market in Asia-Pacific by Project: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Home Improvement Products Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 118: Home Improvement Products Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 120: Australian Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Home Improvement Products Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Australian Home Improvement Products Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 123: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 124: Indian Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Indian Home Improvement Products Historic Market Review by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Home Improvement Products Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Indian Home Improvement Products Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Home Improvement Products Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 130: Home Improvement Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 132: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Home Improvement Products Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 135: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Home Improvement Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Products Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 141: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 142: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 143: Home Improvement Products Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market by Project: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Latin American Demand for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Home Improvement Products Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 151: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027 Table 152: Home Improvement Products Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Home Improvement Products Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Argentinean Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 157: Home Improvement Products Market in Brazil by Project: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Home Improvement Products Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 163: Home Improvement Products Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 165: Mexican Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Home Improvement Products Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Mexican Home Improvement Products Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 169: Rest of Latin America Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Latin America by Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 171: Rest of Latin America Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Rest of Latin America Home Improvement Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 174: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 175: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 176: Home Improvement Products Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Historic Market by Project in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Home Improvement Products Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Project for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Home Improvement Products Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 184: Iranian Market for Home Improvement Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Home Improvement Products Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Iranian Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Iranian Home Improvement Products Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 189: Home Improvement Products Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 190: Israeli Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Project: 2020-2027 Table 191: Home Improvement Products Market in Israel in US$ Million by Project: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Israeli Home Improvement Products Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 194: Home Improvement Products Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Israeli Home Improvement Products Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 196: Saudi Arabian Home Improvement Products Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Home Improvement Products Market by Project: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Home Improvement Products in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Home Improvement Products Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 202: Home Improvement Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 204: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Home Improvement Products Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 208: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Project for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Home Improvement Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Project: 2012-2019 Table 210: Rest of Middle East Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Home Improvement Products Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Rest of Middle East Home Improvement Products Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 213: Home Improvement Products Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 214: African Home Improvement Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Project: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Home Improvement Products Market in Africa by Project: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 216: African Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown by Project: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: African Home Improvement Products Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Home Improvement Products Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 219: Home Improvement Products Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 164

