NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Hydraulic Components market worldwide will grow by a projected US$17.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. Pumps & Motors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.4% and reach a market size of US$23.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Pumps & Motors market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$416.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$424.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Pumps & Motors segment will reach a market size of US$883.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hydraulic Components market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hydraulic Components market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atos Spa; Bailey International LLC; Bosch Rexroth AG; Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc.; Daikin Industries Ltd.; Eaton Corporation; Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.; KYB Co., Ltd.; Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG; Nabtesco Corporation







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone for Growth of Hydraulic Components Recent Market Activity A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs With Global GDP Now Plateauing, It is a Mixed Bag of Opportunities & Challenges for the Hydraulics Market Energy Efficacy is No Longer a Concept Alien to Hydraulics, In - fact it is the New Buzzword for Future Growth in the Market Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Hydraulic Components Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Atos Spa (Italy) Bailey International LLC (USA) Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) Bucher Hydraulics GmbH (Germany) Danfoss Power Solutions (USA) Eaton Corporation (USA) Enerpac Corp (USA) HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany) Hengli Group (China) HYDAC (Germany) Hydratech Industries (Denmark) Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan) KYB Co., Ltd. (Japan) Liebherr Group (Switzerland) Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Nabtesco Corporation (Japan) Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan) Pacoma GmbH (Germany) Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) Tokyo Keiki, Inc. (Japan) Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany) Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India) Yuken Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Energy Efficiency Benefits of Innovative Hydraulic Fluid Formulation & Additives to Spur Growth in the Market Industrial Automation & Robotics and the Ensuing Demand for Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for Hydraulic Components in the Industrial Sector Stable Market for Machine Tools Promises Ample Business Opportunity for Hydraulic Components Growing Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment/ Systems & the Ensuing Increase in Parts Replacement to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry but Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency & Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price The Fracking Revolution & Robust Outlook for Shale Gas & Oil Production to Benefit Market Growth Sustained Recovery in Construction Activity Creates Healthy Opportunities for Construction Machinery Hydraulics Uncertainties Resurface After Two Years of Recovery in the Mining Industry, Throwing Hydraulic Components for Mining Equipment Back Into Stress Strong Demand for Agricultural Equipment in Industrializing Nations to Drive Opportunities for Mobile Hydraulics Electro-Hydraulic Automation, An All Consuming Design Theme Among Equipment Manufacturers Changing Engineering Design Trends Opens New Growth Avenues for Aircraft & Vehicle Hydraulics Growing Preference for Hydraulic Elevators, as Against Traction & Electric Elevators, to Benefit Demand for Hydraulic Components Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key Manufacturing Trend Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 317

