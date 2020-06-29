Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Hydraulic Fluids market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.9 Billion, during the analysis period
Jun 29, 2020, 11:10 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Hydraulic Fluids market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4%. Mineral Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 1.1% and reach a market size of US$8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mineral Oil market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$28 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$47.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Mineral Oil segment will reach a market size of US$400.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hydraulic Fluids market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$753.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hydraulic Fluids market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADDINOL Lube Oil GmbH; Amalie Oil Co.; Bechem Lubrication Technology, LLC; Bel-Ray Company LLC; BP PLC; Chevron Corporation; Eni SpA; ExxonMobil Corporation; Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.; Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.; Liqui Moly GmbH; Morris Lubricants; Peak Lubricants Pty Ltd; Penrite Oil; PetroChina Co., Ltd.; Phillips 66 Company; PJSC LUKOIL; Rock Valley Oil & Chemical Co.; Royal Dutch Shell PLC; Sinopec Corp.; TOTAL SA; Valvoline, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hydraulic Fluid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 53
