NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Hydrogen Peroxide market worldwide will grow by a projected 1.2 Million Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Pulp & Paper, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.1% and reach a market size of 2.7 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Pulp & Paper market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 29.1 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 31.3 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Pulp & Paper segment will reach a market size of 132.5 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hydrogen Peroxide market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 382.5 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hydrogen Peroxide market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited; Arkema Group; Arkema, Inc.; Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.; Ercros S.A.; Evonik Industries AG; Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd.; Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL); Hansol Chemicals; Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd.; Kemira Oyj; Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.; MilliporeSigma; Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.; National Peroxide Limited; Nouryon; OCI Company Ltd.; PeroxyChem LLC; Solvay SA







HYDROGEN PEROXIDE MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Hydrogen Peroxide: Powerful and Eco-Friendly Oxidizing Agent with Excellent Disinfectant and Antiseptic Properties Factors Influencing H2O2 Market Worldwide (On a Scale of 1-10) Recent Market Activity Myriad Attributes and Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption across Wide Ranging Applications Environmental Friendly Characteristics High Selectivity H2O2 is Relatively Safer & Versatile Ability to Generate High Pressure, High Temperature, & Superheated Steam Usage as a Bleaching Agent Nature's Own Preservative and Disinfectant Effective Sterilization Agent Global Market Outlook Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Market Demand in the Near Term Asian Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Hydrogen Peroxide Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited Arkema S.A. (France) Arkema, Inc. (USA) Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Ercros S.A. (Spain) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Evonik Corporation (USA) Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc., Ltd. (China) Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) (India) Hansol Chemicals (Korea) Hodogaya Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) Kemira Oyj (Finland) Kingboard Holdings Limited (China) Liuzhou Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China) MilliporeSigma (USA) Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan) National Peroxide Limited (India) Nouryon (Netherlands) OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea) PeroxyChem LLC (USA) Solvay SA (Belgium) Solvay USA Inc. Solvay Interox Pty., Ltd. (Australia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Paper Production Drives Healthy Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide as a Versatile Bleaching Agent Factors Driving Consumption of Hydrogen Peroxide in the Pulp & Paper Industry Despite Digitalization and the Global Exodus towards a Paperless World, Paper Production Continue to Grow Large Quantities of H2O2 Used by the HPPO Technology Drive Faster Growth in Demand in the Chemical Industry Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth Accelerated Hydrogen Peroxide (AHP): Breakthrough Sterilization Agent Hydrogen Peroxide: Effective Treatment for Toxic Algal Blooms in Water Bodies Hydrogen Peroxide Powers Novel Jet Packs AseptiSafe Valve with H2O2 Vapor: Indispensable for Pharma and Vaccine Production Environmental Applications to Lend Traction to Hydrogen Peroxide Market Drinking Water and Effluent Treatment Plants Potable Water Applications Stringent Environmental Regulations Provide Early Impetus to the Market Opportunity Indicators Textile Industry Adds to the Growth Prospects for Hydrogen Peroxide Market Disinfection and Sanitization Properties Propel Demand in Household Products & Applications Production of Detergents and Household Laundry Pre-Wash & In- Wash Additives As Household Disinfectant, Sanitizing & Cleaning Agents Household Health & Medical Aid Production of Tooth Paste Personal Care Food Preparation & Decontamination Emerging & Niche Market Applications Augurs Well for the Future of Hydrogen Peroxide Market New Catalyst Enables Single-Step Process of Hydrogen Peroxide



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hydrogen Peroxide Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Hydrogen Peroxide Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Chemical Synthesis (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Chemical Synthesis (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Chemical Synthesis (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Textiles (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Textiles (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Environmental (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Environmental (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Environmental (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 21: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 24: Canadian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Japanese Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 27: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Hydrogen Peroxide Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Hydrogen Peroxide Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 35: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Hydrogen Peroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 38: French Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: United Kingdom Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 51: Spanish Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 54: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Hydrogen Peroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 69: Indian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 71: South Korean Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Hydrogen Peroxide Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 77: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Hydrogen Peroxide Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: Hydrogen Peroxide Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 88: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 93: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Iranian Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Hydrogen Peroxide Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Hydrogen Peroxide Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African Hydrogen Peroxide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Hydrogen Peroxide Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 117: Hydrogen Peroxide Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 35

