NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Hydropower Generation market worldwide will grow by a projected 667.4 Terawatt hours (TWh), during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Hydropower Generation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.1% and reach a market size of 4.8 Thousand Terawatt hours (TWh) by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hydropower Generation market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 28.1 Terawatt hours (TWh) to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 33.7 Terawatt hours (TWh) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hydropower Generation segment will reach a market size of 336.2 Terawatt hours (TWh) by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hydropower Generation market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 1.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 100.5 Terawatt hours (TWh) in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hydropower Generation market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alstom SA; Andritz AG; BC Hydro; Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.; Cummins, Inc.; Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd.; DTE Energy; Duke Energy Corporation; Enel SpA; Georgia Power Company; Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd.; Gugler Water Turbines GmbH; Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.; Iberdrola SA; NextEra Energy Resources LLC; Norsk Hydro ASA; NTPC Ltd.; Tata Power Co., Ltd.; Toshiba Corporation; Vattenfall AB







HYDROPOWER GENERATION MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Hydropower Generation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hydropower Generation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Hydropower Generation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Hydropower Generation Market Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Hydropower Generation Market in the United States: A Historic Review in Terawatt hours (TWh) for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Hydropower Generation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Hydropower Generation Historic Market Review in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Hydropower Generation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Hydropower Generation Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in China in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Hydropower Generation Market Demand Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Hydropower Generation Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Terawatt hours (TWh) by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Hydropower Generation Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Hydropower Generation Market in France: Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Hydropower Generation Historic Market Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Hydropower Generation Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Hydropower Generation Market Growth Prospects in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Hydropower Generation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Hydropower Generation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Hydropower Generation Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 23: Rest of Europe Hydropower Generation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020-2027 Table 24: Hydropower Generation Market in Rest of Europe in Terawatt hours (TWh): A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 25: Hydropower Generation Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Terawatt hours (TWh) for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Asia-Pacific Hydropower Generation Historic Market Scenario in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019 REST OF WORLD Table 27: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Rest of World Hydropower Generation Historic Market Review in Terawatt hours (TWh): 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 220

