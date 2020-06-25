NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Industrial Floor Coatings market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Epoxy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4% and reach a market size of US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Epoxy market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899703/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$35.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$36 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Epoxy segment will reach a market size of US$225.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Floor Coatings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$471.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Floor Coatings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; A&I Coatings; Akzo Nobel NV; Apurva India Private Limited; Ardex Endura (India) Pvt. Ltd.; ArmorPoxy; Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited; BASF SE; Cpc Floor Coatings; DowDupont Inc.; Florock Polymer Flooring; Grand Polycoats; Koninklijke DSM NV; Maris Polymers SA; Michelman, Inc.; Milliken & Company; Nora Systems, Inc.; Plexi-Chemie, Inc.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Pro Maintenance Inc.; Roto Polymers and Chemicals; RPM International, Inc.; Tambour's; The Lubrizol Corporation; The Sherwin-Williams Company







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899703/?utm_source=PRN







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Floor Coating Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Industrial Floor Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Industrial Floor Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Epoxy (Binder Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Epoxy (Binder Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Epoxy (Binder Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyaspartic (Binder Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyaspartic (Binder Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyaspartic (Binder Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Manufacturing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Aviation & Transportation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Aviation & Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Aviation & Transportation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Food Processing (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Food Processing (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Food Processing (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Floor Coating Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in the United States by Binder Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Industrial Floor Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Review by Binder Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 30: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Binder Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 32: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Industrial Floor Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Binder Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Industrial Floor Coatings Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Industrial Floor Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Binder Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Industrial Floor Coatings Market by Binder Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Floor Coating Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Industrial Floor Coatings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Europe in US$

Million by Binder Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Industrial Floor Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in France by Binder

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Industrial Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Binder Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Industrial Floor Coatings Market by Binder Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Industrial Floor Coatings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Binder

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Industrial Floor Coatings Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Review by Binder Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 81: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Binder Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Spanish Industrial Floor Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Russia by Binder Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Industrial Floor Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type:

2020-2027



Table 92: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Binder Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Industrial Floor Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 98: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by

Binder Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Industrial Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Binder Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Review by Binder Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 114: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Binder Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Binder Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Industrial Floor

Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Binder Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Binder

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Floor Coatings Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Industrial Floor Coatings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 131: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Binder Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Industrial Floor Coatings Market by

Binder Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type:

2020-2027



Table 140: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Binder Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Industrial Floor Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 143: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Brazil by Binder

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Industrial Floor Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Industrial Floor Coatings

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Binder Type:

2020 to 2027



Table 158: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Latin

America by Binder Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Industrial Floor Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 164: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: The Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market by Binder Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Binder Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Industrial Floor Coatings: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Binder Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Industrial Floor Coatings Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 177: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020-2027



Table 179: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Israel in US$

Million by Binder Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Industrial Floor Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 182: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Binder Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Industrial Floor Coatings Market by

Binder Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Floor Coatings in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Binder Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Industrial Floor Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type:

2012-2019



Table 192: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Binder Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Binder Type:

2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Industrial Floor Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Binder Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Industrial Floor Coatings Market in Africa by Binder Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Binder Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Industrial Floor Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Industrial Floor Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899703/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

