Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Industrial Semiconductors market worldwide will grow by a projected US$57.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. Building & Home Automation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 12.9% and reach a market size of US$43.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Building & Home Automation market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 13.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Building & Home Automation segment will reach a market size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Semiconductors market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 12% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.5 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Semiconductors market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Analog Devices Inc.; Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.; Infineon Technologies AG; Intel Corporation; Maxim Integrated Products Inc.; Microchip Technology Inc.; Micron Technology Inc.; Microsemi Corporation; Nichia Corporation; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; ON Semiconductor Corporation; Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd.; Texas Instruments Inc.; Toshiba Corporation; Xilinx Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the Coming Years Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects Ongoing Trade War A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions Prevalence of Unorganized Players Counterfeit Products Declining Margins Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Semiconductors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Analog Devices, Inc. (USA) Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan) Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Intel Corporation (USA) Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA) Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA) Microsemi Corporation (USA) Micron Technology, Inc. (USA) Nichia Corporation (Japan) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands) ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA) Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan) Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd. (UK) Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA) Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Xilinx, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for Industrial Semiconductors Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial Manufacturers Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation: A Snapshot Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive Environment for Market Growth HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation Ecosystem Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates Significant Opportunities Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects Addressing the Emerging IoT Challenges The Upcoming 'Smart Factory' to Fuel Semiconductor Sales Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities Underpins Sales Growth Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives Momentum A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies Portable Electronic Medical Devices Personal/Home Health Devices Assisted Living Devices Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy Medical Imaging Equipment Wireless Fitness Devices Wearable Technology for Healthcare Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments Commercial Aviation Segment Air Freight Segment Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand for Semiconductors Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion Change in Focus of LED Applications Trends in SSL Research Bode Well Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects



