NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Iron Castings market worldwide will grow by a projected 45.5 Thousand Metric Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Gray Iron Castings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.4% and reach a market size of 90.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Gray Iron Castings market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 1.4 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 1.3 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Gray Iron Castings segment will reach a market size of 4.4 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Iron Castings market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 12.2 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Iron Castings market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.; Benton Foundry, Inc.; Borui Casting International Ltd. (Dandong Foundry); Brakes India Ltd.; Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF); Decatur Foundry, Inc.; Grupo Industrial Saltillo; Hinduja Foundries; Hitachi Metals Ltd.; Hua Dong Teksid Automotive Foundry Co., Ltd.; OSCO Industries, Inc.; Qingdao Tian Hua Yi He Foundry Factory







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Iron Castings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Iron Castings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Iron Castings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Iron Castings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Gray Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Ductile Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Metric Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Metric Tons: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Malleable Iron Castings (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Industrial Machinery (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)

Analysis of Historic Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country for

the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Infrastructure & Construction Machines (End-Use)

Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 22: Power (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Power (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Iron Castings Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Iron Castings Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Iron Castings Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 33: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Iron Castings Historic Market Review by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 36: Iron Castings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Iron Castings Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Iron Castings Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in China in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Iron Castings Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Iron Castings Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Iron Castings Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Iron Castings Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Iron Castings Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Iron Castings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Iron Castings Market in Europe in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Iron Castings Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Iron Castings Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Iron Castings Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Iron Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Iron Castings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Iron Castings Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Iron Castings Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Iron Castings Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Iron Castings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Iron Castings Historic Market Review by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 87: Iron Castings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Iron Castings Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Iron Castings Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Iron Castings Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 96: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Europe in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Iron Castings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Iron Castings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Iron Castings Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Iron Castings Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Iron Castings Historic Market Review by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 120: Iron Castings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Iron Castings Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Iron Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2027



Table 125: South Korean Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Iron Castings Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2027



Table 128: South Korean Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Iron Castings:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Iron Castings Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027



Table 137: Iron Castings Market in Latin America in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Iron Castings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Iron Castings Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Iron Castings Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Iron Castings Market in Argentina in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Iron Castings Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Iron Castings Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Iron Castings Historic Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Iron Castings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Iron Castings Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Iron Castings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Iron Castings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 168: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Iron Castings Historic Market by Product Type in Metric Tons: 2012-2019



Table 174: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 175: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iron Castings Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Iron Castings: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Iron Castings Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Iron Castings Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Iron Castings Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Iron Castings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Iron Castings Market in Israel in Metric Tons by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Iron Castings Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Iron Castings Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Iron Castings Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market Growth Prospects in Metric Tons by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Iron Castings in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Iron Castings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Iron Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Iron Castings Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Product

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Iron Castings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Iron Castings Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Iron Castings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Iron Castings Market Estimates and Projections in Metric Tons by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Iron Castings Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Iron Castings Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Iron Castings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019



Table 213: Iron Castings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

