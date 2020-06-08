NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Limestone market worldwide will grow by a projected US$6.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6%. Limestone, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 1.6% and reach a market size of US$65.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Limestone market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$116.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$155.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Limestone segment will reach a market size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Limestone market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 3.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Limestone market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adelaide Brighton Ltd.; Atlantic Minerals Limited; Buechel Stone Corp.; Carmeuse Group S.A.; CRH plc; Elliott Stone Company Inc.; Fels-Werke GmbH; Graymont Limited; Grupo Calidra; Independent Limestone Company LLC; LafargeHolcim Ltd.; Lhoist Group; Mississippi Lime Company; Mitsubishi Materials Corporation; NALC LLC; Nittetsu Mining Co. Ltd.; Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG; Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.; Taiheiyo Cement Group; Todaka Mining Co. Ltd.; UBE Material Industries, Ltd.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Limestone: One of the Most Essential and Versatile Minerals

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Uses Across Diverse Industries Steers Consumption Volumes

Major End-Use Markets for Limestone Products: A Snapshot

Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years

China Dominates the World Limestone Market

Asia-Pacific Demonstrates Fastest Growth

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Market Expansion

Limestone Deposits & Production: An Overview

China-Led Asia Dominates Calcium Carbonate Production Scenario

Concerns over Energy Consumption & Emissions in Limestone

Production

Global Competitor Market Shares

Limestone Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (Australia)

Atlantic Minerals Limited (Canada)

Buechel Stone Corp. (USA)

Carmeuse Group S.A. (Belgium)

CRH plc (Ireland)

Fels-Werke GmbH (Germany)

Tarmac (UK)

Elliott Stone Company, Inc. (USA)

Graymont Limited (Canada)

Grupo Calidra (Mexico)

ILC Resources (USA)

Independent Limestone Company, LLC (USA)

Indiana Limestone Company (USA)

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Lhoist Group (Belgium)

Mississippi Lime Company (USA)

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan)

NALC LLC (USA)

Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Schaefer Kalk GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Taiheiyo Cement Group (Japan)

Todaka Mining Co. Ltd. (Japan)

UBE Material Industries, Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Construction Sector: The Most Important End-Use Market for

Limestone

Limestone Shipments Poised to Grow Buoyed by Positive Outlook

for World Construction Industry

Rising Commercial Real Estate Investments Lends Traction to

Market Growth

Large Investments on Infrastructure Development Boost Demand

Rising Demand for Cement and the Corresponding Increase in

Production Drives Limestone Consumption

Critical Importance of Lime in Steel Production Helps Sustain

Momentum

Paper Industry: Largest Consumer of Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Nano Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (NPCC) Applications: An

Important Growth Driver for Crushed Limestone

Common Applications of NPCC

Significant Use in Environmental Applications Steers Market

Momentum

Animal Waste Treatment Holds Potential for Quicklime Demand Growth

Flue Gas Desulphurization: A Key Growth Indicator

Limestone Demonstrates Potential to Reduce Emissions in Carbon

Capture



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 101

