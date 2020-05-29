NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Mattresses market worldwide will grow by a projected US$14.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Traditional Innerspring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.1% and reach a market size of US$31.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Traditional Innerspring market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$428 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$442.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Traditional Innerspring segment will reach a market size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mattresses market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mattresses market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Casper Sleep Inc.; Corsicana Bedding Inc.; Innocor Inc.; King Koil; Kingsdown Inc.; Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.; Relyon Limited; Restonic Mattress Corporation; Serta Simmons Bedding LLC; Silentnight Group Ltd.; Sleep Number Corporation; Spring Air International; Tempur Sealy International Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mattresses - Addressing the Basic Human Need, Sleep Recent Market Activity Current and Future Analysis Growth Drivers in a Nut Shell Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth Market for Innerspring and Hybrid Mattresses Exhibit Significant Growth Specialty Mattresses Post Stronger Growth Foam and Latex Mattresses Exhibit Significant Demand Mattress Production Scenario Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase Ranking of Factors Influencing Mattress Purchase Global Competitor Market Shares Mattresses Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Amerisleep (USA) Casper Sleep Inc. (USA) Corsicana Bedding, Inc. (USA) Innocor, Inc. (USA) King Koil (USA) Kingsdown, Inc. (USA) Paramount Bed Co., Ltd. (Japan) Relyon Limited (UK) Restonic Mattress Corporation (USA) Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (USA) Sleep Number Corporation (USA) Silentnight Group Ltd. (UK) Spring Air International (USA) Tempur Sealy International Inc. (USA)



Key Factors Driving Growth of the Mattresses Market Ballooning Global Population & Increasing Urbanities Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Increasing Home Refurbishment Projects & Growing Home Ownership to Spur Growth Rising Incidence of Back Related Disorders to Benefit Market Prospects Rapid Expansion of Healthcare Industry Continues to Fuel Growth Expansion of Hospitality Sector Bodes Well for the Market Customization Bolsters Market Growth for Mattresses Multi-Functional Mattresses to Drive Future Growth Innovations Spur Growth Innovative Raw Materials Edge to Edge Coils Micro Coils Beds with Smart Technology Gel Mattresses Mattress with Temperature Control Capability Advancements in Foam Mattresses Nanofoam Mattresses Customized Mattresses Optimized Mattress Blocks Good Recovery and Limited Offerings Select innovative Mattress Rollouts Entering the Age of Smart Mattresses Mattresses with LED Lights Mattress with Body Massage Feature Mattresses with Biometric Sensors Setting the Right Temperature Mattress with Pressure Sensing Capabilities The Rise of the Bed-in-a-Box Concept Blurring Lines of Distinction between Specialty and Traditional Mattresses Startups Infuse Excitement Aggressive Strategies of Tech Start-ups Extending Presence to Physical Locations Physical Stores Dominate Overall Sales Innovative Take on Personalization of Mattresses Future Mattress Machinery to include Highly Automated Robots and Smart Machines Higher Preference for Environment-Friendly/Green Mattresses Organic Materials Drive the Mattress Market 100% Latex Bedding Grows in Demand Mattress Making Gets Easier with Innovative Technologies Pocket Spring Mattresses Remain Popular Gel Mattresses Evolve as a Comfort Option Allergen Protection Gains Focus Manufacturers Look to Engage Consumers' Visual & Olfactory Senses Mattress Manufacturers Embrace Advanced Components for Temperature Regulation Reticulated Foams for Better Airflow Modified Latex Foams Use of Gel Component or Gel Foams Phase-Change Materials to Store Latent Heat Innovative Textiles for Mattresses Mattresses with Electronic Cooling and Heating Systems Use of Innerspring Cores Thicker Mattresses Grow in Demand Need for Electricity Conservation by Waterbeds Offers New Food for Thought Consumer Interest Grows in Oversized Beds and Mattresses Comfort and Softness in Mattress is in Vogue More Focus on Comfort Traditional Futon Mattress Market Evolve with Changing Times Full-Sized Beds and Mattresses in Demand for Children Manufacturers & Suppliers Jostle to Offer Premium Bedding Products Mattress Upholstery Influences Buying Trends Opportunities Await Mattress Tapes Market Mattresses Evolve Constantly on the Backdrop of Innovations Manufacturers Eye Innovative Fibers Varieties Recycled Material for Mattress Fire-Resistant Fibers for Mattresses Renewable Fibers for Mattresses Noteworthy Trends in Mattress Ticking Market Focus on Foundation and Border Options Demand for Modern Designs and Looks Bolder Borders Use of Exciting Color Schemes Fabrics to Improve Comfort and Feel Ready to Use Covers All-In-One Knit Fabrics Coordination across Different Products Fabrics with Performance Features Mattress Manufacturers Targeting Millennials Mattress Brands Tapping Social Media



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Total Companies Profiled: 269

