NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Nondestructive Test Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Ultrasonic Testing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 8.4% and reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Ultrasonic Testing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 6.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$56.3 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$54.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Ultrasonic Testing segment will reach a market size of US$72.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Nondestructive Test Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$480.6 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Nondestructive Test Equipment market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashtead Technology Ltd.; Carestream Health Inc.; General Electric Company; Intertek Group plc; Mistras Group, Inc.; Nikon Metrology NV; Olympus Corporation; SGS SA; Sonatest Ltd.; Zetec Inc.







NONDESTRUCTIVE TEST EQUIPMENT MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Nondestructive Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Nondestructive Test Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Nondestructive Test Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Ultrasonic Testing (Testing Method) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Ultrasonic Testing (Testing Method) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Ultrasonic Testing (Testing Method) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Radiography Testing (Testing Method) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Radiography Testing (Testing Method) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Radiography Testing (Testing Method) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Visual Inspection Testing (Testing Method) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Visual Inspection Testing (Testing Method) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 12: Visual Inspection Testing (Testing Method) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing (Testing Method) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing (Testing Method) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Magnetic Particle Testing & Electromagnetic Testing (Testing Method) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Testing Methods (Testing Method) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Testing Methods (Testing Method) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Testing Methods (Testing Method) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Energy & Power (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Energy & Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Energy & Power (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Automotive & Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: United States Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United States by Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: United States Nondestructive Test Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 40: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2

to 2027 Table 41: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Review by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 46: Japanese Market for Nondestructive Test Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 50: Japanese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 52: Chinese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market by Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Chinese Demand for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 58: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020-2027 Table 62: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 65: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 67: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in France by Testing Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Nondestructive Test Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 73: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 75: German Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: German Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 78: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 79: Italian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market by Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Italian Demand for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Nondestructive Test Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: United Kingdom Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 89: United Kingdom Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 91: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2

to 2027 Table 92: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Review by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 97: Russian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Russia by Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Russian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Russian Nondestructive Test Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 103: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020-2027 Table 104: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 107: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Europe Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 109: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 110: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Testing Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Nondestructive Test Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 118: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 120: Australian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Australian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 123: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 124: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2

to 2027 Table 125: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Review by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 130: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 132: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 135: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Nondestructive Test Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 141: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 142: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 143: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market by Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Latin American Demand for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 151: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020-2027 Table 152: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Argentinean Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 157: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Brazil by Testing Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Nondestructive Test Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 163: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 165: Mexican Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Mexican Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 169: Rest of Latin America Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 171: Rest of Latin America Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Rest of Latin America Nondestructive Test Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 174: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 175: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 176: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2

to 2027 Table 179: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market by Testing Method in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Testing Method for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 184: Iranian Market for Nondestructive Test Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Iranian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2

to 2027 Table 188: Iranian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 189: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 190: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020-2027 Table 191: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Testing Method: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 194: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Israeli Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 196: Saudi Arabian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market by Testing Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Nondestructive Test Equipment in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 202: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 204: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 208: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2012-2019 Table 210: Rest of Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Rest of Middle East Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 213: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 214: African Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Testing Method: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market in Africa by Testing Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 216: African Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Testing Method: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: African Nondestructive Test Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Nondestructive Test Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 219: Nondestructive Test Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 131

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817716/?utm_source=PRN



