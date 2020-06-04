NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Outdoor Furniture market worldwide will grow by a projected US$5.8 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Wood, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.4% and reach a market size of US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Wood market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$145 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$147 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Wood segment will reach a market size of US$642.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Outdoor Furniture market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Outdoor Furniture market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ace Hardware; Adams Manufacturing; Agio International Co., ; Barbeques Galore; Brown Jordan; Casual Living; Century Furniture; DEDON; Emu Group S.p.A.; Fischer Möbel GmbH; Forever Patio; Hartman; Heritage Home Group; Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC; KETTAL Group; Royal Botania NV; The Home Depot Inc.; The Keter Group; Treasure Garden Inc.; Trex Company Inc.; Winston Furniture Co. Inc.; Yotrio Corp.







OUTDOOR FURNITURE MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Developing Economies to Drive Future Growth Macro-Economic Indicators Improvement in GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market Construction Industry - Revival in the Residential & Commercial Construction Sectors Aid Outdoor Furniture Market Growing Middle Class Population Propels Outdoor Furniture Market Global Competitor Market Shares Outdoor Furniture Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ace Hardware (USA) Adams Manufacturing (USA) Agio International Co. (USA) Barbeques Galore (Australia) Brown Jordan (USA) Casual Living (USA) Century Furniture (USA) DEDON (Germany) Emu Group S.p.A. (Italy) Fischer Möbel GmbH (Germany) Forever Patio (USA) Hartman (The Netherlands) Heritage Home Group (USA) Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC (USA) KETTAL GROUP (Spain) Royal Botania NV (Belgium) The Home Depot, Inc. (USA) The Keter Group (Israel) Treasure Garden Inc. (USA) Trex Company, Inc. (USA) Winston Furniture Co. Inc. (USA) Yotrio Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Socializing and Recreation Bolster the Need for Outdoor Furniture Evolving Consumer Preferences Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor Furniture Innovations Blur the Difference between Outdoor and Indoor Furniture Ultramodern and Chic Furniture in Vogue Comfort: A Key Determinant of Product Success A Style Statement Rather Than A Necessity High-End Technology Grips Outdoor Furniture Design Space Outdoor Furniture: No Longer an Afterthought for Improving Outdoor Comfort Online Purchases Gain Steam Retailers and Manufacturers Hop on to the 'M-Commerce' Bandwagon Fast-Paced and Stressful Lifestyles Create the Need for Outdoor Furniture Innovative Weather Resistant Materials & Fabrics Help Fan the Demand Eco-Friendly Outdoor Furniture Gains Prominence Ergonomics: A Key Design Variable Styling and Aesthetics Gain Prominence Premium Products Take On a High Profile Innovative Fabrics Catch the Fancy of Homeowners Customers Become Increasingly Hard-to-Please Aluminium Patio Furniture Gains Steam Outdoor Benches: A Part of the Must-Have Outdoor Furniture Collectables Patio Umbrellas Offer a Much Needed Respite from the Sun & Rain Comfort - A Key Driving Factor for Hammocks Thin Line Dividing the Indoor and Outdoor Products Outdoor Furniture Made To Look & Feel Like Indoor Furniture DIY Multiples and Garden Centers: The Key Channels



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Outdoor Furniture Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Outdoor Furniture Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Wood (Material Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Wood (Material Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Wood (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Plastic (Material Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Plastic (Material Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Plastic (Material Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Metal (Material Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Metal (Material Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Metal (Material Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Material Types (Material Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Material Types (Material Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Seating Sets (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Seating Sets (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Seating Sets (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Chairs (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Chairs (Product Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Chairs (Product Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Tables (Product Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Tables (Product Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Tables (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Dining Sets (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Dining Sets (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Dining Sets (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Other Product Types (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Residential (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Residential (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Commercial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Commercial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Outdoor Furniture Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 38: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the United States in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: United States Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 42: United States Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: United States Outdoor Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 46: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 47: Outdoor Furniture Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 48: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 51: Outdoor Furniture Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Outdoor Furniture Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 54: Canadian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 55: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: Outdoor Furniture Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Japanese Market for Outdoor Furniture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Outdoor Furniture Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Japanese Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 64: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 65: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Chinese Demand for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Outdoor Furniture Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Chinese Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Outdoor Furniture Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 73: European Outdoor Furniture Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 74: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: European Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Outdoor Furniture Demand Potential in Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: European Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: European Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: European Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: European Outdoor Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Outdoor Furniture Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 85: Outdoor Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 86: French Outdoor Furniture Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: French Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: Outdoor Furniture Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: French Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: French Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Outdoor Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: French Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 93: French Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 94: German Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Outdoor Furniture Market in Germany: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: German Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Outdoor Furniture Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: German Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: German Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Outdoor Furniture Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: German Outdoor Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 103: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 109: Italian Demand for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Outdoor Furniture Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Italian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 112: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 113: Outdoor Furniture Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Outdoor Furniture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 117: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: United Kingdom Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 121: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 122: Outdoor Furniture Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 123: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Outdoor Furniture Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Outdoor Furniture Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 129: Spanish Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 130: Outdoor Furniture Market in Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 131: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 132: Russian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Russian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Outdoor Furniture Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 135: Russian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Russian Outdoor Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 138: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 139: Outdoor Furniture Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 140: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 141: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 146: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Rest of Europe Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 148: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 149: Outdoor Furniture Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Outdoor Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Outdoor Furniture Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Outdoor Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 158: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 160: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 161: Outdoor Furniture Market in Australia: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 162: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Outdoor Furniture Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Australian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Outdoor Furniture Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Australian Outdoor Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 169: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 170: Outdoor Furniture Market in India: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 171: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Indian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: Outdoor Furniture Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: Outdoor Furniture Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 177: Indian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 178: Outdoor Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: South Korean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 180: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 181: Outdoor Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: South Korean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 183: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Outdoor Furniture Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: South Korean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 186: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 188: Outdoor Furniture Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Outdoor Furniture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 196: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 197: Outdoor Furniture Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 200: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 201: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 205: Latin American Demand for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 206: Outdoor Furniture Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 208: Outdoor Furniture Demand Potential in Argentina in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 209: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Outdoor Furniture Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 212: Outdoor Furniture Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 213: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 215: Outdoor Furniture Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 216: Argentinean Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 217: Outdoor Furniture Recent Past, Current & Future Market Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 218: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Market: Historic Review in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Outdoor Furniture Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 221: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 222: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Outdoor Furniture Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 224: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 225: Brazilian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 226: Mexican Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 227: Outdoor Furniture Market in Mexico: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 228: Mexican Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Outdoor Furniture Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Mexican Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 231: Mexican Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Outdoor Furniture Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 233: Mexican Outdoor Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 234: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 235: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 236: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 237: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 239: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 240: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Rest of Latin America Outdoor Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 242: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 243: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 244: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 245: Outdoor Furniture Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 246: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 247: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 248: Outdoor Furniture Market in the Middle East: Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the period 2012-2019 Table 249: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Shares in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 250: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 252: Outdoor Furniture Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 253: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 254: Outdoor Furniture Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 255: The Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 256: Iranian Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 257: Outdoor Furniture Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 258: Iranian Outdoor Furniture Market Share in Percentages by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 259: Iranian Market for Outdoor Furniture: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 260: Outdoor Furniture Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 261: Iranian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 262: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 263: Iranian Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 264: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 265: Outdoor Furniture Demand Potential in Israel in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 266: Israeli Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 267: Outdoor Furniture Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by Material Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 268: Israeli Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 269: Outdoor Furniture Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Israeli Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Israeli Outdoor Furniture Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 272: Outdoor Furniture Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 273: Israeli Outdoor Furniture Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Outdoor Furniture Market in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 275: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 276: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 277: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Furniture Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 278: Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 279: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Furniture Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 280: Saudi Arabian Demand for Outdoor Furniture in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 281: Outdoor Furniture Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 282: Saudi Arabian Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 283: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: United Arab Emirates Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 285: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 286: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: United Arab Emirates Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 288: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 289: Outdoor Furniture Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 290: United Arab Emirates Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 291: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 292: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 293: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 294: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Furniture Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 297: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Outdoor Furniture Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: Rest of Middle East Outdoor Furniture Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 300: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 301: Outdoor Furniture Market in Africa in US$ Million by Material Type: 2020-2027 Table 302: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in US$ Million by Material Type: 2012-2019 Table 303: African Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Material Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: African Outdoor Furniture Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 305: Outdoor Furniture Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 306: African Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: African Outdoor Furniture Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 308: Outdoor Furniture Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 309: Outdoor Furniture Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 152

