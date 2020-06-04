NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Passenger Cars market worldwide will grow by a projected 16.2 Thousand Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.8% and reach a market size of 90.6 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Passenger Cars market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 373 Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 408.9 Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Passenger Cars segment will reach a market size of 5.2 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Passenger Cars market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately 5.4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Passenger Cars market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adam Opel AG; American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Audi AG; Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP); Beijing Automotive Group Co., Ltd.; Cadillac; Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.; Daimler AG; Dongfeng Motor Corporation; Dr. Ing. HCF Porsche AG; Ferrari SpA; General Motors Company; Haima Automobile International Corporation; Hindustan Motors Ltd.; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Infiniti Motor Company Ltd.; Kia Motors Corporation; Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.; Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.; Mazda Motor Corporation; Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; PSA Peugeot Citroen; Renault Group; Tata Motors Ltd.; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG; Volvo Car Corporation







PASSENGER CARS MCP-4

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Passenger Cars Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Passenger Cars Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Passenger Cars Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Passenger Cars Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Passenger Cars Market in the United States: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Passenger Cars Historic Market Review in Units: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Passenger Cars: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Passenger Cars Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Passenger Cars Market Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in China in Units: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Passenger Cars Market Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Passenger Cars Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Passenger Cars Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Passenger Cars Market in France: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Passenger Cars Historic Market Scenario in Units: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Passenger Cars Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Passenger Cars Market Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Units: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Passenger Cars: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Passenger Cars Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Passenger Cars Historic Market Review in Units: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Passenger Cars Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027 Table 28: Passenger Cars Market in Rest of Europe in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Passenger Cars Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Passenger Cars Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Passenger Cars Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Passenger Cars Historic Market Review in Units: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Passenger Cars Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Passenger Cars: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Passenger Cars Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Passenger Cars Market Trends by Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027 Table 41: Passenger Cars Market in Latin America in Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Passenger Cars Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027 Table 44: Passenger Cars Market in Argentina in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Passenger Cars Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Passenger Cars Historic Market Scenario in Units: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Passenger Cars Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Passenger Cars Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Passenger Cars Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Passenger Cars Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Passenger Cars: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Passenger Cars Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027 Table 57: Passenger Cars Market in Israel in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Passenger Cars Market Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Units: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Passenger Cars Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Passenger Cars Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Passenger Cars Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Passenger Cars Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Passenger Cars Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 71

