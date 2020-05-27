NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Phablets market worldwide will grow by a projected 1.8 Billion Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. Phablets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 19.9% and reach a market size of 2.5 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Phablets market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 14.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 59.3 Million Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 52.2 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Phablets segment will reach a market size of 99.8 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Phablets market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 22.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 304.9 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Phablets market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; HTC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Kyocera Communications, Inc.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; OnePlus; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Xiaomi (Mi Global)







PHABLETS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Phablets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phablets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Phablets Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 3: United States Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 CANADA Table 4: Canadian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 JAPAN Table 5: Japanese Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 CHINA Table 6: Chinese Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 7: European Phablets Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: European Phablets Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 9: Phablets Market in France: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 GERMANY Table 10: Phablets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 ITALY Table 11: Italian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 SPAIN Table 13: Spanish Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 RUSSIA Table 14: Russian Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 15: Rest of Europe Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 16: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Asia-Pacific Phablets Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 18: Phablets Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 INDIA Table 19: Indian Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 20: Phablets Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 22: Latin American Phablets Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020-2027 Table 23: Latin American Phablets Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 24: Argentinean Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027 BRAZIL Table 25: Phablets Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 MEXICO Table 26: Phablets Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 27: Rest of Latin America Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 28: The Middle East Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: The Middle East Phablets Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 IRAN Table 30: Iranian Market for Phablets: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 ISRAEL Table 31: Israeli Phablets Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units: 2020-2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 32: Saudi Arabian Phablets Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 33: Phablets Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 34: Phablets Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 AFRICA Table 35: African Phablets Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

