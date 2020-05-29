NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Single Phase, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7.1% and reach a market size of US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Single Phase market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Elettronica Santerno S.p.A; Enphase Energy Inc.; Fronius International GmbH; Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A.; KACO new energy GmbH; Sineng; SMA Solar Technology AG; Sungrow Power Supply; TMEIC

1. MARKET OVERVIEW Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer Recent Market Activity Outlook Demand by End-Use Competition Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success Solar Energy Demand Metrics Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic Inverters Market Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power Inverters Demand on Rise for 'Smart' PV Inverters Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market Micro Inverters Gain Edge Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market Growth Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters Global Competitor Market Shares Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Chint Power Systems America (USA) Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan) Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia) Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland) Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy) Enphase Energy (USA) Fronius International GmbH (Austria) Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany) GE Power (USA) Ginlong Technologies (China) Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain) KACO new energy, Inc. (USA) Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel) Schneider Electric SE (France) Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China) TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd. (TBEA Sunoasis Co., Ltd.) (China) SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany) Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (China) TMEIC Corporation (Japan)

