NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Powertrain market worldwide will grow by a projected US$211.5 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Engine, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.5% and reach a market size of US$236.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Engine market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900667/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$6.4 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$6.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Engine segment will reach a market size of US$9.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Powertrain market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$58.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Powertrain market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A&D Company Ltd.; AKKA Technologies; Applus+ IDIADA; ATESTEO GmbH & Co. KG; CRITT M2A; CSA Group; FEV Europe GmbH; Horiba Ltd.; IAV Automotive Engineering, Inc.; Intertek Group PLC; KST Motorenversuch GmbH & Co., KG; Master of Automotive Engineering; Ricardo PLC; ThyssenKrupp AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900667/?utm_source=PRN







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Powertrain Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Powertrain Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Powertrain Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Powertrain Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Engine (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Engine (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Engine (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Transmission (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Transmission (Component) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Transmission (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Drive Shafts (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Drive Shafts (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Drive Shafts (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Differentials (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Differentials (Component) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Differentials (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Final Drive (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Final Drive (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Final Drive (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Passenger Cars (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Passenger Cars (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Passenger Cars (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Commercial Vehicles (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Powertrain Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Powertrain Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Powertrain Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Powertrain Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Powertrain Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Powertrain Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Powertrain Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Powertrain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Powertrain Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Market for Powertrain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Powertrain Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Powertrain Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Powertrain Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Powertrain Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Powertrain Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Powertrain Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Powertrain Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 56: Powertrain Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Powertrain Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Powertrain Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Powertrain Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Powertrain Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Powertrain Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Powertrain Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Powertrain Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 71: German Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Powertrain Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Powertrain Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Powertrain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Powertrain Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Powertrain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Powertrain Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Powertrain Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Powertrain Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Powertrain Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Powertrain Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Powertrain Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Powertrain Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 98: Powertrain Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Powertrain Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Powertrain Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Powertrain Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Powertrain Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Powertrain Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Powertrain Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Powertrain Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Powertrain Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Powertrain Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Powertrain Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Powertrain Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Powertrain Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Powertrain Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 126: Powertrain Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Powertrain Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Powertrain Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Powertrain Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Powertrain: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Powertrain Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Powertrain Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Powertrain Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Powertrain Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Powertrain Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Powertrain Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 146: Powertrain Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Powertrain Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Powertrain Market in Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Powertrain Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Powertrain Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Powertrain Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Powertrain Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Powertrain Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Powertrain Market in Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Powertrain Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Powertrain Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Powertrain Historic Market by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Powertrain Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Powertrain Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Powertrain Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Powertrain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Powertrain Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Market for Powertrain: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Powertrain Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Powertrain Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 185: Powertrain Market in Israel in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Powertrain Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Powertrain Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Powertrain Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Powertrain Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Powertrain Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Powertrain Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 198: Powertrain Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Powertrain Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Powertrain Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Powertrain Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Powertrain Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Powertrain Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Powertrain Market in Africa by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Powertrain Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Powertrain Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Powertrain Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900667/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

