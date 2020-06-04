NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Private Tutoring market worldwide will grow by a projected US$105.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. Private Tutoring, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 7% and reach a market size of US$279.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Private Tutoring market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$3.2 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$3.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Private Tutoring segment will reach a market size of US$14.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Private Tutoring market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 11.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$27.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Private Tutoring market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc.; Ambow Education Holding Ltd.; Chegg; Club Z! Tutoring Services; Daekyo Co., Ltd.; Educomp Solutions Ltd.; Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.; JEI Learning Centers; Kaplan, Inc.; Mandarin House; Mathnasium LLC; New Oriental Education &Technology Group; Sylvan Learning Inc.; TAL Education Group; Tutor Doctor; Tutor.com, Inc.; Varsity Tutors; Xueda Education Group







CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Private Tutoring: A Prelude Global Education Sector: Key Statistics Current and Future Analysis Recent Market Activity Private Tutoring Takes Over the Role of Public Education Concerns Faced Changing Structure of Private Tutoring Industry Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions M-Tutoring - An Expanding Platform Technologies Supporting the Penetration of Online Education Offshore Tutoring Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring Global Competitor Market Shares Private Tutoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Private Tutoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (China) A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc. (USA) Building Educated Leaders For Life (USA) C2 Education Centers, Inc. (USA) Chegg, Inc. (USA) Club Z!, Inc. (USA) Daekyo Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Educomp Solutions Ltd. (India) Fleet Education Services Limited (UK) Huntington Learning Centers, Inc. (USA) JEI Learning Centers (USA) Kaplan, Inc. (USA) Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd. (Japan) Mandarin House (China) Mathnasium LLC (USA) New Oriental Education and Technology Group (China) Sylvan Learning Inc. (USA) The Princeton Review (USA) TAL Education Group (China) Tutor Doctor (Canada) Tutor.com, Inc. (USA) TutorMe.com, Inc. (USA) Tutoring Club, Inc. (USA) Tutors in China (China) Varsity Tutors LLC (USA) Xueda Education Group (China) ZGS Bildungs-GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Wearable Technology - A New Generation Learning Tool Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors Private Sector Companies Turn to Tutoring English Drives Language Learning Market Trends Redefining Education System Skill-based Learning Age Inappropriate Learning (AIL) Learner-driven Personalized Learning Alternative Credentialing Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private Tutoring Sector



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Private Tutoring Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Private Tutoring Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Private Tutoring Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Private Tutoring Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Private Tutoring Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Private Tutoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Private Tutoring Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Private Tutoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Private Tutoring Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Private Tutoring Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Private Tutoring Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Private Tutoring Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Private Tutoring Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Private Tutoring Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Private Tutoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Private Tutoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Private Tutoring Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Private Tutoring Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Private Tutoring Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 28: Private Tutoring Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Private Tutoring Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Private Tutoring Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Private Tutoring Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Private Tutoring Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Private Tutoring Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Private Tutoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Private Tutoring Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Private Tutoring Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 41: Private Tutoring Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Private Tutoring Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 44: Private Tutoring Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Private Tutoring Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Private Tutoring Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Private Tutoring Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Private Tutoring Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Private Tutoring Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Private Tutoring Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Private Tutoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Private Tutoring Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 57: Private Tutoring Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Private Tutoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Private Tutoring Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Private Tutoring Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Private Tutoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Private Tutoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Private Tutoring Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 97

