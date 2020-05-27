NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Resonators market worldwide will grow by a projected US$8.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Crystal Resonators, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 15.1% and reach a market size of US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Crystal Resonators market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 13.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$319.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$284.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Crystal Resonators segment will reach a market size of US$255.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Resonators market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 21.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Resonators market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abracon LLC; Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd.; SHOULDER Electronics Limited; SiTime Corporation; Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd.





CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Resonators High Demand for Sophisticated Designs Dual Mode Resonators: Increasing Specificity in the Market Ceramic Resonators Recent Market Activity Global Competitor Market Shares Resonators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abracon LLC (USA) Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan) SHOULDER Electronics Limited (China) SiTime Corporation (USA) Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Application Areas Offer Growth Opportunities for Quartz Crystal Resonators MEMS Resonators Offer an Alternative to Quartz Resonators Expanding Application Areas of SAW Resonators - An Opportunity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Resonators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Resonators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Resonators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Crystal Resonators (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Crystal Resonators (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Crystal Resonators (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: MEMS Resonators (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: MEMS Resonators (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: MEMS Resonators (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Resonators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 10: United States Resonators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Resonators Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 12: United States Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Canadian Resonators Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 15: Resonators Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Market for Resonators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 17: Resonators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 18: Japanese Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Resonators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 21: Chinese Resonators Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Resonators Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario: (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: European Resonators Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Resonators Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: European Resonators Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: European Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 26: Resonators Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 28: Resonators Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: French Resonators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 30: French Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 31: Resonators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: German Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: German Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 34: Italian Resonators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: Italian Resonators Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Resonators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Resonators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: United Kingdom Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 40: Spanish Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Spanish Resonators Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Resonators Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 43: Russian Resonators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Resonators Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 45: Russian Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 46: Rest of Europe Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 47: Resonators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Rest of Europe Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 49: Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Resonators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Resonators Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Resonators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 55: Resonators Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Australian Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Australian Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 58: Indian Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Indian Resonators Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 60: Resonators Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 61: Resonators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: South Korean Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Resonators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Resonators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Resonators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 67: Latin American Resonators Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 68: Resonators Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Latin American Resonators Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 70: Latin American Resonators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Resonators Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 73: Argentinean Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 74: Resonators Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Argentinean Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 76: Resonators Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Brazilian Resonators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Brazilian Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 79: Resonators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Mexican Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Mexican Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Rest of Latin America Resonators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Resonators Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 84: Rest of Latin America Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 85: The Middle East Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 86: Resonators Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 87: The Middle East Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 88: The Middle East Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: The Middle East Resonators Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: Resonators Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 91: Iranian Market for Resonators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Resonators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: Iranian Resonators Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 94: Israeli Resonators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Resonators Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Israeli Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 97: Saudi Arabian Resonators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Resonators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: Saudi Arabian Resonators Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 100: Resonators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: United Arab Emirates Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Resonators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 103: Resonators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Rest of Middle East Resonators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Middle East Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 106: African Resonators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Resonators Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 108: African Resonators Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 118

