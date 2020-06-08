Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Seismic Survey Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$316.9 Million, during the analysis period
Jun 08, 2020, 12:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Seismic Survey Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$316.9 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 3.5% and reach a market size of US$927.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Hardware market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$7.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$7.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Hardware segment will reach a market size of US$46.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Seismic Survey Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.7 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Seismic Survey Equipment market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, BGP Inc.; CGG S.A.; China National Petroleum Corporation; Fairfield Geotechnologies; Geospace Technologies Corp.; Ion Geophysical Corporation; Mitcham Industries, Inc.; Schlumberger Ltd.; Wireless Seismic Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Seismic Survey Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Seismic Survey Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Seismic Survey Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: 2D (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: 2D (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: 2D (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: 3D (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: 3D (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: 3D (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: 4D (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: 4D (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: 4D (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Onshore (Location) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Onshore (Location) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Onshore (Location) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Offshore (Location) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Offshore (Location) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Offshore (Location) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Oil & Gas (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Oil & Gas (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Oil & Gas (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other Industries (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other Industries (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other Industries (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 35: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 38: United States Seismic Survey Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Location: 2020 to
2027
Table 41: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in the United States by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Seismic Survey Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Canadian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Canadian Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 54: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Canadian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 57: Canadian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japanese Market for Seismic Survey Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Seismic
Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 62: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Japanese Seismic Survey Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Japanese Market for Seismic Survey Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Location for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Location for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: Japanese Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seismic Survey Equipment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Japanese Seismic Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 69: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 70: Chinese Seismic Survey Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Seismic Survey Equipment Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: Chinese Seismic Survey Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Chinese Seismic Survey Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 78: Chinese Seismic Survey Equipment Market by Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Seismic Survey Equipment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 81: Chinese Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Seismic Survey Equipment Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 82: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 83: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 86: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 89: European Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 90: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 91: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Location: 2020-2027
Table 92: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Location: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: European Seismic Survey Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 95: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: European Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 97: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: French Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 99: French Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: French Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: French Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: French Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in France by
Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: French Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 105: French Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Seismic Survey Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 107: French Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 108: French Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 109: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: German Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 111: German Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: German Seismic Survey Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Germany:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: German Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Location
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: German Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 117: German Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: German Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 120: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 121: Italian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 123: Italian Seismic Survey Equipment Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 124: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 125: Italian Seismic Survey Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Italian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 129: Italian Seismic Survey Equipment Market by Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Italian Demand for Seismic Survey Equipment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 132: Italian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Seismic Survey Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: United Kingdom Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Seismic Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 137: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: United Kingdom Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Seismic Survey Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Location
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: United Kingdom Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Seismic Survey Equipment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: United Kingdom Seismic Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 144: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 145: Spanish Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Spanish Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 147: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Spanish Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Spanish Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Spanish Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 153: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Spanish Seismic Survey Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 156: Spanish Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 157: Russian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Russian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 161: Russian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 162: Russian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Russian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Russia by Location: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Russian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Russian Seismic Survey Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 168: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 169: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 170: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 175: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Location: 2020-2027
Table 176: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Location: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 179: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Europe Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 182: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 186: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 188: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 190: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Location: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Seismic Survey Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020-2027
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 196: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Australian Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 198: Australian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Australian Seismic Survey Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 200: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Australia:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Australian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Location
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Australian Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 204: Australian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Australian Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 207: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 208: Indian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Indian Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 210: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 211: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 212: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Indian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Indian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Location: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Indian Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Review by Location in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 216: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Location for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 217: Indian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Industry for 2012-2019
Table 219: Indian Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 220: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 221: South Korean Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 222: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 224: South Korean Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 225: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: South Korean Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 228: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: South Korean Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 231: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 232: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seismic Survey
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Seismic Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 236: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Seismic Survey
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Location for the Period 2020-2027
Table 239: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Location for the Period 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Analysis by Location: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Seismic Survey Equipment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Rest of Asia-Pacific Seismic Survey Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 243: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 244: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 245: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 246: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 247: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2020-2027
Table 248: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2012-2019
Table 249: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment Market by
Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 250: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 251: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology:
2012-2019
Table 252: Seismic Survey Equipment Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 253: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Location for the Period
2020-2027
Table 254: Seismic Survey Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Location: 2012-2019
Table 255: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment Market by
Location: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 256: Latin American Demand for Seismic Survey Equipment in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 257: Seismic Survey Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2012-2019
Table 258: Latin American Seismic Survey Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 259: Argentinean Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 259: Argentinean Seismic Survey Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
