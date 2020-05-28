NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Skin Lighteners market worldwide will grow by a projected US$3.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. Creams, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.3% and reach a market size of US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Creams market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$110.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$109.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Creams segment will reach a market size of US$322.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Skin Lighteners market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$993.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Skin Lighteners market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Beiersdorf AG; CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.; Emami Limited; Hindustan Unilever Ltd.; Jolen Inc.; Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.; Shiseido Company Limited; The Procter & Gamble Company







Skin Lightening - A Pervasive Practice Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape Skin Lighteners Dominate the Asian Skin Care Market Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Skin Lighteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Beiersdorf AG (Germany) CavinKare Pvt. Ltd. (India) Clarins SA (France) Dabur India Limited (India) E.T. Browne Drug Company, Inc. (USA) Emami Limited (India) Hindustan Unilever Ltd (India) Jolen, Inc. (USA) Kao Corporation (Japan) Kanebo Cosmetics, Inc. (Japan) Shiseido Company Limited (Japan) The Procter & Gamble Company (USA)



Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets Total Body Whitening Products - Potential Area of Growth Women No Longer the Only Target Market New Breed of "Metrosexuals" Spur Growth Skin Lightening Injections - A Shocking Craze Anti-Aging Companies Shift Focus to Skin Lighteners Segment Online Sales Register Strong Growth Demand for Innovative Ingredients on Rise Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern Common Skin Lightening Ingredients by Mechanism of Skin Pigmentation Prevention



Total Companies Profiled: 100

