NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Smartphones market worldwide will grow by a projected 108.5 Million Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1%. Android, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 1.1% and reach a market size of 1.3 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Android market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=PRN



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 229 Thousand Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 1.6 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Android segment will reach a market size of 83.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Smartphones market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 2.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately 41.4 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Smartphones market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apple, Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.; Celkon Impex Pvt., Ltd.; Cosmic Technologies, Inc.

Cherry Mobile; Digicel Group; Fujitsu Mobile Communications Limited; Gionee Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.; Google LLC; HTC Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.; Karbonn Mobiles; Kyocera Communications, Inc.; Lava International Ltd.; Lenovo Group Ltd.; LG Electronics, Inc.; Micromax Informatics Ltd.; Motorola Mobility LLC; Olive Telecom; OnePlus; Oppo Electronics Corporation; Orange SA; Panasonic Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sony Mobile Communications, Inc.; Spice Mobility Ltd.; TCL Corporation; Vodafone Group PLC; Xiaomi (Mi Global); ZTE Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=PRN



SMARTPHONES MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Smartphones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smartphones Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Smartphones Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Android (OS Type) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Android (OS Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: iOS (OS Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: iOS (OS Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Other OS Types (OS Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Other OS Types (OS Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smartphones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 9: United States Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: United States Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 11: Canadian Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: Smartphones Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 13: Japanese Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 14: Japanese Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 15: Chinese Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: Chinese Smartphones Market by OS Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smartphones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 17: European Smartphones Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 18: European Smartphones Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: European Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027 Table 20: European Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 21: Smartphones Market in France by OS Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: French Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 23: Smartphones Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 24: German Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 25: Italian Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Italian Smartphones Market by OS Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 28: United Kingdom Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 29: Spanish Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Smartphones Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2020 and 2027 RUSSIA Table 31: Russian Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Russian Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 33: Rest of Europe Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027 Table 34: Rest of Europe Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 35: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 36: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Smartphones Market in Asia-Pacific by OS Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 39: Smartphones Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 40: Australian Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 41: Indian Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 42: Smartphones Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by OS Type for 2020 and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 43: Smartphones Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Smartphones Market Share Distribution in South Korea by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Rest of Asia-Pacific Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 47: Latin American Smartphones Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Units: 2020-2027 Table 48: Latin American Smartphones Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 49: Latin American Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Latin American Smartphones Marketby OS Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 51: Argentinean Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027 Table 52: Argentinean Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 53: Smartphones Market in Brazil by OS Type: Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 54: Brazilian Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 55: Smartphones Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Mexican Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 57: Rest of Latin America Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 58: Rest of Latin America Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 59: The Middle East Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 60: The Middle East Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027 Table 61: The Middle East Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Smartphones Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby OS Type for 2020 and 2027 IRAN Table 63: Iranian Market for Smartphones: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 64: Iranian Smartphones Market Share Analysis by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 65: Israeli Smartphones Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020-2027 Table 66: Israeli Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 67: Saudi Arabian Smartphones Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Saudi Arabian Smartphones Market by OS Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 69: Smartphones Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 70: Smartphones Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 71: Smartphones Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Units by OS Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 72: Rest of Middle East Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 73: African Smartphones Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Units by OS Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: African Smartphones Market Share Breakdown by OS Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 80

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817950/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

