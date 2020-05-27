NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) market worldwide will grow by a projected 29.7 Thousand Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 9.8% and reach a market size of 61.8 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=PRN



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 1.1 Thousand Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 967.1 Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) segment will reach a market size of 3 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 6.2 Thousand Units in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP); BYD Co., Ltd.; Daimler AG; General Motors Company; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Hyundai Motor Company; Mitsubishi Motors Corporation; Toyota Motor Corporation; Volkswagen AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=PRN



SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLES (SUVS) MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United States: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Review in Units: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in China in Units: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Demand Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in France: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Scenario in Units: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Units: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Review in Units: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Russia: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027 Table 28: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of Europe in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Review in Units: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Trends by Region/Country in Units: 2020-2027 Table 41: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Latin America in Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027 Table 44: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Argentina in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Scenario in Units: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Units: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Units for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Forecasts in Units: 2020-2027 Table 57: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Israel in Units: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Growth Prospects in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Units: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Historic Market Analysis in Units: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market Estimates and Projections in Units: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) Market in Africa: A Historic Review in Units for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 56

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818220/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

