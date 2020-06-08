NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Spun Yarn market worldwide will grow by a projected 7.7 Million Tons, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. Cotton, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 1.9% and reach a market size of 34.8 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Cotton market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 152.3 Thousand Tons to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 192.7 Thousand Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Cotton segment will reach a market size of 1.9 Million Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Spun Yarn market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 2.7 Million Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Spun Yarn market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aarti International Ltd.; Far Eastern New Century Corporation; Huvis; Hyosung Group; Nitin Spinners Limited; Reliance Industries Limited; Trident Group; Zhejiang Hailide New Material Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co., Ltd.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Textile Fibers and Yarns - Basic Unit in Textile Manufacture

Recent Market Activity

The Textured Yarn Market

Yarn Manufacturing Procedure

Texturizing Process for Synthetic Yarn

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Draw Textured Yarn (DTY) & Spin Drawn Yarn (SDY)

Composite Cut Resistant Yarn

TQM System: Essential for Yarn Producers

Global Competitor Market Shares

Spun Yarn Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Aditya Birla Group (India)

Grasim Industries Limited (India)

Jaya Shree Textiles (India)

Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S. (Turkey)

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Crescent Textile Mills Ltd. (Pakistan)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Far Eastern New Century Corporation (Taiwan)

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Hyosung Corp. (South Korea)

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Marzotto SpA (Italy)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk (Indonesia)

PT Tifico Fiber Indonesia (Indonesia)

Reliance Industries Ltd. (India)

Recron Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

SASA Polyester Sanayi A.S. (Turkey)

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd. (China)

Sinterama SpA (Italy)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Thai Polyester Company Limited (Thailand)

Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)

Unifi Inc. (USA)

Weiqiao Textile Co. Ltd. (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Domination of Spun Yarn Continues



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Spun Yarn Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Spun Yarn Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Spun Yarn Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cotton (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cotton (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cotton (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Polyester (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyester (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyester (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Cellulosic (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Cellulosic (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Cellulosic (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Acrylic/Modacrylic (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Thousand Tons:

2020 to 2027



Table 14: Acrylic/Modacrylic (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Acrylic/Modacrylic (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Wool (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Wool (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Wool (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Spun Yarn Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Spun Yarn Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Spun Yarn Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 24: Spun Yarn Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Spun Yarn: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: Spun Yarn Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in China in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Spun Yarn Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Spun Yarn Market Demand Scenario in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Spun Yarn Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Spun Yarn Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 35: Spun Yarn Market in Europe in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Spun Yarn Market in France by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French Spun Yarn Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Spun Yarn Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Spun Yarn: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Spun Yarn Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Spun Yarn Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 51: Spun Yarn Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Spun Yarn Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Europe in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Spun Yarn Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Spun Yarn Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Spun Yarn Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Spun Yarn Historic Market Review by Product Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 69: Spun Yarn Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Spun Yarn Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 72: Spun Yarn Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Spun Yarn: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Spun Yarn Market Trends by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2020-2027



Table 77: Spun Yarn Market in Latin America in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Spun Yarn Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 83: Spun Yarn Market in Argentina in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Spun Yarn Market in Brazil by Product Segment:

Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Spun Yarn Historic Market Scenario in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Spun Yarn Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Spun Yarn Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Spun Yarn Historic Market by Product Segment in Thousand Tons: 2012-2019



Table 99: Spun Yarn Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Spun Yarn: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Spun Yarn Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Spun Yarn Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Forecasts in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020-2027



Table 104: Spun Yarn Market in Israel in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Spun Yarn Market Growth Prospects in Thousand Tons by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Spun Yarn Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Spun Yarn Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 111: Spun Yarn Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Spun Yarn Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Spun Yarn Historic Market Analysis in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Spun Yarn Market Estimates and Projections in Thousand Tons by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spun Yarn Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in Thousand Tons for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Spun Yarn Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 53

