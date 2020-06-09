NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Vinyl Ester market worldwide will grow by a projected US$340.4 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Bisphenol A, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.2% and reach a market size of US$522.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Bisphenol A market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900505/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$10.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$10.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Bisphenol A segment will reach a market size of US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Vinyl Ester market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Vinyl Ester market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allnex; Arjay Technologies; Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.; Changzhou Tianma Group Co., Ltd.; Crest Composites & Plastics; DIC Material Inc.; Ece Boya Kimya San Ve Tic AS; Helios Group; Hexion Inc.; Interplastic Corporation; ITW Spraytec; Mechemco; Nivitex Fibreglass & Resins; OrCA Composites; Pliogrip Resins & Chemicals Pvt Ltd.; Poliya Composites Resins and Polymers Inc.; Polymer Products (Phil.) Inc.; Polynt S.P.A.; Protective Industrial Polymers; Refnol Resins and Chemicals Ltd.; Reichhold LLC 2; Resoltech SAS; Revex Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.; Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.; Scott Bader Company Ltd.; Showa Denko K.K.; Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.; SWANCOR; Wee Tee Tong Chemicals Pte Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900505/?utm_source=PRN







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Vinyl Ester Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Vinyl Ester Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Vinyl Ester Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Bisphenol A (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Bisphenol A (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Bisphenol A (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Novolac (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Novolac (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Novolac (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Brominated Fire Retardant (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Brominated Fire Retardant (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Brominated Fire Retardant (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Marine (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Marine (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Marine (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Wind Energy (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Wind Energy (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Wind Energy (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: FGD & Precipitators (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: FGD & Precipitators (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: FGD & Precipitators (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vinyl Ester Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Vinyl Ester Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Vinyl Ester Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Vinyl Ester Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Vinyl Ester Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Japanese Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Vinyl Ester Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 55: Chinese Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Vinyl Ester Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vinyl Ester Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Vinyl Ester Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Vinyl Ester Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 62: Vinyl Ester Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: Vinyl Ester Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Vinyl Ester Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: French Vinyl Ester Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Vinyl Ester Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Vinyl Ester Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Vinyl Ester Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Vinyl Ester Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Italian Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Vinyl Ester Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Vinyl Ester Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Vinyl Ester Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Spanish Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Vinyl Ester Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Vinyl Ester Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Vinyl Ester Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Vinyl Ester Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Vinyl Ester Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Vinyl Ester Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Vinyl Ester Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 123: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Vinyl Ester Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Indian Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Vinyl Ester Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Vinyl Ester Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Vinyl Ester Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 143: Vinyl Ester Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Vinyl Ester Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Vinyl Ester Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 152: Vinyl Ester Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Vinyl Ester Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Vinyl Ester Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Vinyl Ester Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Vinyl Ester Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Vinyl Ester Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 168: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 174: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Vinyl Ester Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Historic Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 180: Vinyl Ester Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Vinyl Ester Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Vinyl Ester Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Iranian Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 191: Vinyl Ester Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Vinyl Ester Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Ester Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Vinyl Ester Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Vinyl Ester Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Vinyl Ester Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 213: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Vinyl Ester Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 219: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900505/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

