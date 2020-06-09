Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Vinyl Ester market worldwide will grow by a projected US$340.4 Million, during the analysis period
Jun 09, 2020, 13:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Vinyl Ester market worldwide will grow by a projected US$340.4 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. Bisphenol A, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.2% and reach a market size of US$522.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Bisphenol A market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900505/?utm_source=PRN
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$10.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$10.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Bisphenol A segment will reach a market size of US$23.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Vinyl Ester market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Vinyl Ester market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Allnex; Arjay Technologies; Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.; Changzhou Tianma Group Co., Ltd.; Crest Composites & Plastics; DIC Material Inc.; Ece Boya Kimya San Ve Tic AS; Helios Group; Hexion Inc.; Interplastic Corporation; ITW Spraytec; Mechemco; Nivitex Fibreglass & Resins; OrCA Composites; Pliogrip Resins & Chemicals Pvt Ltd.; Poliya Composites Resins and Polymers Inc.; Polymer Products (Phil.) Inc.; Polynt S.P.A.; Protective Industrial Polymers; Refnol Resins and Chemicals Ltd.; Reichhold LLC 2; Resoltech SAS; Revex Plasticizers Pvt. Ltd.; Satyen Polymers Pvt. Ltd.; Scott Bader Company Ltd.; Showa Denko K.K.; Sino Polymer Co., Ltd.; SWANCOR; Wee Tee Tong Chemicals Pte Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900505/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vinyl Ester Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Vinyl Ester Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Vinyl Ester Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bisphenol A (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bisphenol A (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bisphenol A (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Novolac (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Novolac (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Novolac (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Brominated Fire Retardant (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Brominated Fire Retardant (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Brominated Fire Retardant (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Pipes & Tanks (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Marine (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Marine (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Marine (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Wind Energy (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Wind Energy (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Wind Energy (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: FGD & Precipitators (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: FGD & Precipitators (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: FGD & Precipitators (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Pulp & Paper (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vinyl Ester Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Vinyl Ester Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 42: Vinyl Ester Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Vinyl Ester Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Vinyl Ester Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Vinyl Ester Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Vinyl Ester Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vinyl Ester Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Vinyl Ester Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Vinyl Ester Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Vinyl Ester Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: Vinyl Ester Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Vinyl Ester Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: French Vinyl Ester Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Vinyl Ester Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Vinyl Ester Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: German Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Vinyl Ester Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Vinyl Ester Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Vinyl Ester Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Vinyl Ester Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 93: Vinyl Ester Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Vinyl Ester Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Vinyl Ester Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Vinyl Ester Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Vinyl Ester Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Vinyl Ester Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Vinyl Ester Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Vinyl Ester Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 126: Vinyl Ester Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Vinyl Ester Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Vinyl Ester Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Vinyl Ester Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 143: Vinyl Ester Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Vinyl Ester Marketby Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Vinyl Ester Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Vinyl Ester Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Vinyl Ester Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Vinyl Ester Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Vinyl Ester Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Vinyl Ester Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Vinyl Ester Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 168: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 174: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Vinyl Ester Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Historic Marketby Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 180: Vinyl Ester Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Vinyl Ester Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Vinyl Ester: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Vinyl Ester Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Vinyl Ester Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Vinyl Ester Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Vinyl Ester Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Vinyl Ester Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 194: Vinyl Ester Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Vinyl Ester Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Ester Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Ester Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Vinyl Ester in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Vinyl Ester Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Vinyl Ester Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Vinyl Ester Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Ester Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Vinyl Ester Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Vinyl Ester Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 213: Vinyl Ester Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Vinyl Ester Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Vinyl Ester Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Vinyl Ester Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Vinyl Ester Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 219: Vinyl Ester Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900505/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker