NEW YORK, May 27, 2020

Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Voice Communication Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$4.2 Trillion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. Voice Communication Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 16.4% and reach a market size of US$6.5 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Voice Communication Equipment market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 14.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$152.1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$133.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Voice Communication Equipment segment will reach a market size of US$264.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Voice Communication Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 22% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$787 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Voice Communication Equipment market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADTRAN, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; IBM Corporation; MDS Gateways; Microsoft Corporation; PanTerra Networks; Roctel International; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Sony Corporation; Speedflow Communications Ltd.; Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)







VOICE COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Voice Communication Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Voice Communication Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Voice Communication Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Voice Communication Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Voice Communication Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 12: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Voice Communication Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Voice Communication Equipment Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Voice Communication Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 SPAIN Table 23: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Spanish Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 RUSSIA Table 25: Russian Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Russia: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 27: Rest of Europe Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 28: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 29: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 30: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 31: Asia-Pacific Voice Communication Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 32: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 33: Australian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 INDIA Table 34: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Indian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 SOUTH KOREA Table 36: Voice Communication Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 37: South Korean Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Voice Communication Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 39: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 LATIN AMERICA Table 40: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 41: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Latin American Voice Communication Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 43: Argentinean Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 44: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 BRAZIL Table 45: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Brazil: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Brazilian Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 MEXICO Table 47: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Mexican Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 49: Rest of Latin America Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 MIDDLE EAST Table 51: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 52: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 53: The Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 54: Iranian Market for Voice Communication Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 55: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 ISRAEL Table 56: Israeli Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 57: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 SAUDI ARABIA Table 58: Saudi Arabian Voice Communication Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 60: Voice Communication Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 61: United Arab Emirates Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 62: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 63: Rest of Middle East Voice Communication Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 AFRICA Table 64: African Voice Communication Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Voice Communication Equipment Market in Africa: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 434

