NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Walnut market worldwide will grow by a projected US$1.3 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6%. Black Walnuts, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 2.1% and reach a market size of US$522 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Black Walnuts market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$29.5 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$32.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Black Walnuts segment will reach a market size of US$34.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Walnut market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 5.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$441 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Walnut market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Alpine Pacific Nut Co.; Andersen & Sons Shelling Inc.; Borges India Private Limited; California Walnut Company, Inc.; Crain Walnut Shelling Inc.; Empire Nut Company, LLC; GoldRiver Orchards, Inc.; Grimo Nut Nursery; Grower Direct Nut Co., Inc.; Guerra Nut Shelling Company; Haleakala Walnut Shelling Inc.; Kashmir Walnut Group; Mariani Nut Company; Mid Valley Nut; Morada Produce Company L.P.; Pepinoix; Plantabul Ltd.; Poindexter Nut Company; Sacramento Valley Walnut Growers LLC.; Snyder's-Lance, Inc.; Webster Ltd.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Walnut Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Walnut Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Walnut Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Walnut Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Black Walnuts (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Black Walnuts (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Black Walnuts (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: English Walnuts (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: English Walnuts (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: English Walnuts (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Raw (Form) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Raw (Form) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Raw (Form) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Processed (Form) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Processed (Form) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Processed (Form) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Inshell (Category) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Inshell (Category) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Inshell (Category) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Shelled (Category) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Shelled (Category) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Shelled (Category) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Household (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Household (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Household (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Industrial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Walnut Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Walnut Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Walnut Market in the United States by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Walnut Market in the United States by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Walnut Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Walnut Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Walnut Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Walnut Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Walnut Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Walnut Historic Market Review by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Walnut Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Walnut Historic Market Review by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Walnut Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Walnut Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Walnut Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 51: Canadian Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Walnut: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Walnut Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Walnut: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Walnut Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Walnut: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Walnut Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Walnut Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 63: Walnut Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Walnut Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Walnut Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Walnut Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Demand for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Walnut Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Walnut Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Walnut Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: European Walnut Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 77: Walnut Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Walnut Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Walnut Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027



Table 83: Walnut Market in Europe in US$ Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 86: Walnut Market in Europe in US$ Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Walnut Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Walnut Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: Walnut Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 92: French Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



by Product Type: 2012-201



Table 94: Walnut Market in France by Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: French Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 96: French Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Walnut Market in France by Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: French Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Walnut Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: French Walnut Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Walnut Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 103: Walnut Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 104: German Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: German Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Walnut Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: German Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 108: German Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Walnut Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: German Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 111: German Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Walnut Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Walnut Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Walnut Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 115: Italian Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Italian Walnut Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Italian Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 120: Italian Walnut Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Italian Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Walnut Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Italian Demand for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Walnut Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Walnut: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Walnut Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 129: United Kingdom Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Walnut: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Walnut Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: United Kingdom Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Walnut: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Walnut Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: United Kingdom Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: United Kingdom Walnut Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Walnut Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 139: Spanish Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Spanish Walnut Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 141: Walnut Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Spanish Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Spanish Walnut Historic Market Review by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 144: Walnut Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Spanish Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Spanish Walnut Historic Market Review by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 147: Walnut Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Spanish Walnut Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Walnut Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 150: Spanish Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 151: Russian Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Walnut Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 153: Russian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Russian Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Walnut Market in Russia by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Russian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Russian Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Walnut Market in Russia by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 159: Russian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Russian Walnut Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Walnut Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 162: Walnut Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 163: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 164: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027



Table 167: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 170: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Europe Walnut Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 173: Walnut Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Europe Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 175: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 179: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific by Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 183: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Walnut Market in Asia-Pacific by Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 186: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Walnut Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Asia-Pacific Walnut Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 190: Walnut Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 191: Australian Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Australian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Walnut Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Australian Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 195: Australian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Walnut Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Australian Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 198: Australian Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Walnut Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Australian Walnut Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Walnut Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 202: Indian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Indian Walnut Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 204: Walnut Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Indian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Indian Walnut Historic Market Review by Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 207: Walnut Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 208: Indian Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Indian Walnut Historic Market Review by Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 210: Walnut Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Indian Walnut Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Walnut Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 213: Indian Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 214: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 215: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 219: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 222: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Walnut Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 224: South Korean Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 225: Walnut Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 226: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Walnut: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Walnut Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 228: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Walnut: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 230: Walnut Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Walnut: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Walnut Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period

2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: Rest of Asia-Pacific Walnut Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 237: Walnut Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Latin American Walnut Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 239: Walnut Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 240: Latin American Walnut Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: Latin American Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 242: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 243: Latin American Walnut Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 244: Latin American Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 245: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 246: Latin American Walnut Market by Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 247: Latin American Walnut Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Walnut Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 249: Latin American Walnut Market by Category: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: Latin American Demand for Walnut in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: Walnut Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 252: Latin American Walnut Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 253: Argentinean Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 254: Walnut Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 255: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Argentinean Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027



Table 257: Walnut Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Argentinean Walnut Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 260: Walnut Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Argentinean Walnut Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 263: Walnut Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Argentinean Walnut Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 265: Walnut Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 266: Brazilian Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 267: Brazilian Walnut Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 268: Walnut Market in Brazil by Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Brazilian Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 270: Brazilian Walnut Market Share Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 271: Walnut Market in Brazil by Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 272: Brazilian Walnut Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 273: Brazilian Walnut Market Share Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Walnut Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 275: Brazilian Walnut Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 276: Brazilian Walnut Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 277: Walnut Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 278: Mexican Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 279: Mexican Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 280: Walnut Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 281: Mexican Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019



Table 282: Mexican Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 283: Walnut Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period

2020-2027



Table 284: Mexican Walnut Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 285: Mexican Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 286: Walnut Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 287: Mexican Walnut Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 288: Walnut Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 289: Rest of Latin America Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 290: Walnut Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 291: Rest of Latin America Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 292: Rest of Latin America Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 293: Walnut Market in Rest of Latin America by Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 294: Rest of Latin America Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 295: Rest of Latin America Walnut Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 296: Walnut Market in Rest of Latin America by Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 297: Rest of Latin America Walnut Market Share Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 298: Rest of Latin America Walnut Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 299: Walnut Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 300: Walnut Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900686/?utm_source=PRN



