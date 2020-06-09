NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Waste Heat Recovery Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$26.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Preheating and Steam, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 5.6% and reach a market size of US$32.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Preheating and Steam market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900515/?utm_source=PRN







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$804.6 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$799.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Preheating and Steam segment will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Waste Heat Recovery Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 9.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Waste Heat Recovery Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Amec Foster Wheeler PLC; Cool Energy Inc.; Echogen Power Systems LLC; Econotherm Ltd.; General Electric Company; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.; Ormat Technologies, Inc.; Siemens AG; Thermax Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900515/?utm_source=PRN







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Waste Heat Recovery System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Preheating and Steam (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Preheating and Steam (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Preheating and Steam (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Electricity Generation (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Electricity Generation (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Electricity Generation (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Petroleum Refining (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Metal Production (End-Use Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Cement (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Cement (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Cement (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Waste Heat Recovery System Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: United States Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 27: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: United States Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 29: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 30: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 32: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 36: Canadian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste

Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 38: Japanese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Japanese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 42: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Chinese Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Waste Heat Recovery System Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 49: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 50: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 56: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 61: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 62: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 69: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Italian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 80: United Kingdom Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 81: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 83: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 87: Spanish Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 90: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Russian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 95: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020-2027



Table 98: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 101: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 106: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use Industry for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 114: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Australia by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 115: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 116: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 120: Indian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 124: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 126: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 132: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 134: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Latin American Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 146: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 148: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 151: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012,

2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 154: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 159: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 162: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Rest of Latin America Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020 to 2027



Table 164: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 165: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 167: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 170: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the Middle

East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry for 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste

Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Iranian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Iranian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 180: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2020-2027



Table 185: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Waste Heat Recovery Systems in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2012-2019



Table 195: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 198: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Waste Heat Recovery Systems

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2012-2019



Table 204: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use Industry:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 205: African Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 207: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: African Waste Heat Recovery Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: Waste Heat Recovery Systems Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900515/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

