NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Web-To-Print market worldwide will grow by a projected US$553 Million, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. Web-To-Print, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 6.6% and reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Web-To-Print market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$25.2 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$24.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Web-To-Print segment will reach a market size of US$98 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Web-To-Print market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$90.3 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Web-To-Print market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agfa-Gevaert Group; Aleyant Systems LLC; Avanti Computer Systems Limited; B2CPRINT Ltd.; Electronics for Imaging Inc. (EFI); HP Inc.; InterlinkONE Inc.; MarcomCentral; PageDNA; Pageflex; PagePath Technologies Inc.; Print Science; Quadient; Quark Software Inc.; Quarterhouse Software Inc.; Racad Tech Inc.; Radixweb; Ricoh Company Ltd.; Rocketprint Software LLC; Vpress; Xerox Corporation







Web-to-Print (W2P): An Introductory Prelude Recent Market Activity Bright Prospects Ahead for W2P Software The US & Europe Emerge as Key Consumers of W2P Growing Awareness about Benefits offered Revs Up Opportunities for W2P Benefits of W2P for Printers and Customers: A Snapshot Hosted W2P Solutions to Spearhead Next Wave of Market Expansion The Stellar Rise of Cloud Computing Drives the Emergence of Cloud-to-Print as the Most Preferred Hosted Service Model for W2P Favorable Macro Trends to Step Up W2P Adoption Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success Major Challenges Facing W2P Implementation Global Competitor Market Shares Web-To-Print Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium) Aleyant Systems, LLC (USA) B2CPRINT Ltd. (Israel) Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) (USA) HP, Inc. (USA) InterlinkONE, Inc. (USA) PageDNA (USA) Pageflex (USA) PagePath Technologies, Inc. (USA) Print Science (USA) Quadient (USA) Quark Software, Inc. (USA) Quarterhouse Software, Inc. (USA) Racad Tech, Inc. (Canada) Radixweb (India) RedTie Limited (UK) Ricoh Company, Ltd. (Japan) Avanti Computer Systems Limited (Canada) MarcomCentral (USA) Rocketprint Software, LLC (USA) Vpress (UK) Xerox Corporation (USA)



Semi Positive Outlook for the World Printing Industry & the Need to Fight Disruptive Technological Changes Encourage Growth of W2P Growing Print On Demand Services Strengthen the Business Case for W2P E-Commerce Catches Up with the Print Industry in the Form of W2P The Need to Evolve With Changing Digital Times & Capitalize on the Benefits of the Digital Age Drives the Evolution of Print E-Commerce Era of Personalized Print Adverts Fuels Interest in Variable Data Printing Feature of W2P Shifting of Ad Budgets from Mass to Direct Advertising & the Ensuing Re-Emergence of Direct Mail Spells Opportunities for W2P W2P Breathes New Hope of Competitiveness for Small-Scale Printing Houses Healthy Momentum in Retail Trade: A Key External Driver W2P for Large Format Printing Rises in Prominence Supported by Technology Innovation & Strong Growth in Outdoor Advertising Developments in Internet Infrastructure Provides the Foundation for the Growth of W2P



Table 1: Web-To-Print Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Web-To-Print Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Web-To-Print Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 4: United States Web-To-Print Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Web-To-Print Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Web-To-Print Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Web-To-Print Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Web-To-Print: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Web-To-Print Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Web-To-Print Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 EUROPE Table 12: European Web-To-Print Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Web-To-Print Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Web-To-Print Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Web-To-Print Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Web-To-Print Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Web-To-Print Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Web-To-Print Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Web-To-Print Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Web-To-Print: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Web-To-Print Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 23: Rest of Europe Web-To-Print Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 24: Web-To-Print Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 25: Web-To-Print Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Asia-Pacific Web-To-Print Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 REST OF WORLD Table 27: Rest of World Web-To-Print Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Rest of World Web-To-Print Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019

