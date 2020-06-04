NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Wiper Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Rain Sensing, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4% and reach a market size of US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Rain Sensing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$53.1 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$54.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Rain Sensing segment will reach a market size of US$308.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wiper Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$712.2 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Wiper Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



WIPER SYSTEMS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Windshield Wipers: A Standard Equipment on all Vehicles Recent Market Activity Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Wiper Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Albany Magneto Equipment Inc. (USA) Cardone Industries, Inc. (USA) Denso Corporation (Japan) DOGA S.A (Spain) Federal-Mogul Corporation (USA) HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany) Hepworth and Company Limited (UK) Johnson Electric (Hong Kong) Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy) Mitsuba Corporation (Japan) PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. (India) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Saver Automotive Products, Inc. (USA) Screen Wiper Solutions (New Zealand) Syndicate Wiper Systems (P) Ltd. (India) The Matador Company Ltd. (UK) Trico Products Corporation (USA) Valeo S.A. (France) WEXCO Industries Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Major Trends & Drivers As New Car Sales Decline in Developed Markets & the Global Passenger Car Industry Heads Towards a Plateau, Tier 1 Auto Component Suppliers to the OEM Market Begin to Feel the Heat Flat to Stagnant Growth in New Car Sales Drives Auto Parts Suppliers to Focus on Opportunities Offered by the Aftermarket Heavy Duty Usage Drives Replacement Demand for Wipers in Commercial Vehicles Rise in the Number of Automotive Accidents Fuels the Emphasis on Developing Advanced Wiper Systems & Highlights the Importance of Regular Replacements Demand for Smarter Auto Components Fuels the Use of Sensors in Wiper System Assembly Continuous Technology Innovation in a Seemingly Unremarkable Auto Component Benefits Market Growth Wiper Motor Kinetics Takes the Center Stage of Innovation Quieter Operation Gains Research Preeminence New Materials Make Headway in the Competitive Battle to Enhance Durability of Wiper Systems Salient Features of Leading Windshield Wiper Blade Brands Integrated Wiper & Washer Systems Grow in Popularity New Reversible Dual Windshield Wipers Make Replacement of Wiper Blades Easy & Cost Effective Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for High-End Intelligent and Integrated Wiper Systems Stringent Regulations Influence Design Ideas of Windscreen Wiper Systems Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian Market Wiper System Manufacturing Shifts to Asia Rising Preference for Small Cars and Hatchbacks Spurs Demand for Rear Window Wiper Systems Headlight Wipers for Better Lighting Luminosity



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 37

