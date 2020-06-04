NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Wireless Test Equipment market worldwide will grow by a projected US$2.1 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.5% and reach a market size of US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.







As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 4.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$61.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$63.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment segment will reach a market size of US$147.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Wireless Test Equipment market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 8.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$550.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Wireless Test Equipment market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anritsu Corp.; AWT Global, LLC; Cobham AvComm; Cobham Wireless; DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U.; Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd.; Keysight Technologies Inc.; LitePoint Corp.; Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG; Spirent Communications Plc; Teradyne Inc.; Viavi Solutions Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Communications Industry - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Wireless Test Equipment - What It Means for Industry Participants Wireless Test Equipment Market - Intrinsically Linked to Health of Mobile Communications Sector Manufacturers Pioneering Innovative Wireless Test Equipment, Standards and Procedures Select Test Equipment Take-offs to Address Current Challenges Market Benefits from the Post Recession Recovery in Industry Prospects Outlook Asia-Pacific Driven by Growing LTE Network Global Competitor Market Shares Wireless Test Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Anritsu Corporation (Japan) AWT Global, LLC (USA) Cobham AvComm (UK) Cobham Wireless (UK) DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U. (Spain) Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd. Keysight Technologies Inc. (USA) Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG (Germany) Spirent Communications Plc (UK) Teradyne, Inc. (USA) LitePoint Corporation (USA) Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Emerging Trends within Wireless Test Equipment Market Developments in Wireless IC Technology Drive Down ASPs Complexities of Mobile Phones Parallel Testing Solutions - Order of the Day Consumer Mobile Devices - An Excellent Commercial Opportunity Opportunity Indicators for Mobile Device Testing Equipment New Network Deployments, Maintenance & Upgrades Drive Demand for Wireless Test Equipment among Network Operators Soaring Data Traffic Warrants Network Enhancements - Drives Demand for Testing Equipment Increased Strain on 3G Networks Brings 4G Networks into Spotlight Transition to 4G Networks - Revolutionizing Mobile Communications Landscape Constant Upgrades Warrants Innovative Products & Technologies Projected Rise in New LTE & LTE-Advanced Network Launches to Boost Market in Short to Medium Term Factors Driving Data Surge 'Mobile Internet' Spawns Incredible Data Usage Growing Use of Internet-Ready Smart Devices A Look at Increased Consumption of Following Bandwidth-Heavy Applications Entertainment Services Enterprise Mobility Cloud Computing Via Mobile Devices Operator Demand for Efficient Infrastructure Equipment to Boost Market for Test Equipment among Equipment Manufacturers Growing Demand for Mobile Applications Bodes Well for Wireless Test Equipment Market Developing Markets - Hotspots for Growth Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Market Software - Vital for Test Plan Development One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence Emerging Wireless Standards & Need for Wider Bandwidth Drive Demand for RF Signal Generators Key Challenges for Wireless Test Equipment Vendors in the LTE Market Interoperability with Multiple Standards - A Major Challenge Testing of LTE MIMO Devices - A Complex Process Cost Factor - Key Challenge for Adoption of 5G Technology Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for Wireless Testing Equipment Factors Driving Growth of Wireless Test Equipment Market Impact of IoT NFV Technology Impact of 5G Technology Mobile Data Offloading Coverage and Capacity Innovations Driving Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 58

