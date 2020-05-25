Amid Toilet Paper Shortage, Coway Launches Its Budget-Friendlier, High-Quality Bidet Product, the Coway Bidetmega 150

LOS ANGELES, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coway , a Korean company known for creating health-minded technologies, unveiled the Coway Bidetmega 150 , the most budget-friendly model yet of its growing line of body products, complete with key features users love about the Coway Bidetmega 200 and Coway Bidetmega 400.

The launch coincides with increasing market demand for bidets as the global pandemic continues to strain supply chains and cause toilet paper shortages, leaving consumers looking for other hygienic options. Coway saw interest spike in March 2020 with ten times more bidet sales than the previous year, and expects to see adoption grow as it expands the options available to consumers.

Available for $399, the new Coway Bidetmega 150 includes the familiar, convenient features of previous models that ensure users experience the highest level of personal health and cleanliness:

Advanced i-wave cleaning technology for a multi-stage wash that adjusts pressure, temperature and motion

Two-stage bidet wash care system that keeps the water path and nozzle free of contaminants

User-friendly buttons, including child-friendly controls and Braille for the visually impaired

Custom controls to set preferences for nozzle position and temperature of water, seat and air dryer

Eco-friendly mode to help reduce energy consumption when not in use

"Through these extraordinary times, the safety and health of our customers remains our top priority. We're humbled to know our products are having a positive impact in a difficult time, and hope the Coway Bidetmega 150 will offer families a budget-friendlier option to make life at home more comfortable," said Hae-sun Lee, Coway's President.

The Coway Bidetmega 150 is available for purchase on www.cowaymega.com .

About Coway

Coway, the company behind the "mega" line of home health products—Airmega, Bidetmega and Aquamega—has a healthy obsession with helping people live longer, healthier lives. Our obsession began in Korea in 1989. Today, Coway is proud to bring our award-winning products and home health expertise to the US with Coway Airmega air purifiers, Coway Bidetmega for bathrooms and Coway Aquamega water purifiers. Since our founding, Coway has become a global leader in intensive research, engineering and innovation, amassing over 4,709 intellectual property rights in all. So, whether researching over 100 million data points to document air quality, conducting hundreds of tests to create the perfect seat for everybody shape or employing twenty-six certified water sommeliers, when we say we're obsessed with health, we mean it. For more, visit www.cowaymega.com .

