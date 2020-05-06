Amidst Coronavirus, Connecting with Pet Owners Online is More Important Than Ever For Marketers

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the age of coronavirus, pet owners—like all Americans—are flocking online in droves due to store closures and stay-at-home and social distancing measures. This trend is not likely to suddenly or fully reverse either post-pandemic or even as some states begin to reopen, according to market research firm Packaged Facts in the recent reports Pet Reptile Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities, 2nd Edition and U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2020-2021: Responding to the COVID-19 Impact.

"With the coronavirus pandemic squelching in-store shopping, it has become even more important for marketers of pet products to connect with pet owners online and through ecommerce," says David Sprinkle, research director for Packaged Facts.

Even before the crisis, e-commerce sales were a primary pet market driver, and with the accelerated consumer migration online, Packaged Facts expects e-commerce to surge even faster and further. This trend represents a particular opportunity in the reptile market, where pet owners have tended to shop brick-and-mortar pet specialty stores at a greater rate than dog and cat owners and are likely now shifting an even greater portion of their business online. As Sprinkle emphasized, with the coronavirus discouraging in-store visits, it is paramount that marketers and retailers of reptile products connect with pet owners online and plan to continue to do so once the pandemic is in the nation's rearview mirror.

Aside from promoting and selling products, marketers use their online presence to create a bond with pet owners via instructional information on how to best care for their pets, anecdotes about reptile ownership in general, and images of how other reptile owners have created reptile-friendly environments.

Looking ahead, Packaged Facts projects reptile products will grow from $495 million in 2019 to between $550 million and $650 million by 2024, depending on the depth and duration of coronavirus pandemic-triggered impacts on household finances and housing situations. These figures include food and non-food supplies for pet reptiles including snakes, lizards, and turtles as well as amphibians such as frogs.

About the Reports

Reptile Products: U.S. Pet Market Trends and Opportunities (published April 2020) is now on sale. The report analyzes the U.S. retail market for food and non-food supplies for pet reptiles including snakes, lizards, turtles, and amphibians such as frogs, tracking sales through all retail channels including online sales.

U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2020-2021 (published March 2020, 344 pages) is also now on sale. Packaged Facts' U.S. Pet Market Outlook, an industry best-seller since 2010, is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. pet industry. The report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the full spectrum of the market, including pet food, veterinary services, non-food pet supplies, and non-medical pet services (grooming, boarding, training, pet insurance). This report forecasts market size and growth for each category (2019-2024), examines new product activity, surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty, and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2024, taking into full account the accelerated swing toward online purchasing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and presenting before-and-after market projections by retail product or service sector.

