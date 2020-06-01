Amidst COVID Chaos, RubberForm Recycled Products Continues to Serve the Construction Industry

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RubberForm Recycled Products is continuing to provide its US-Made, recycled material products for construction, government sites, and other essential industries.

While many businesses and entire industries have been shut down for the last couple of months, RubberForm has been continuing on to help support essential projects like those in the construction industry. As the world continues through uncharted territory, businesses are learning to adapt to the new "normal." Though RubberForm Recycled Products is still open for business, they have gone through great lengths to protect the health and safety of both their staff and the customers they serve — it's far from business as usual.

Everyone on the RubberForm staff is adhering to guidelines set by the US Federal Government, CDC, and the State of New York. People who must come into contact with others are practicing physical distancing procedures and wearing facemasks to protect themselves and others. Many members of their team, though, are able to work from home. The sales, marketing, customer service, and other teams that have the ability to effectively work from home have been working from home. This has enabled RubberForm to continue to serve the essential businesses that rely on their products while also adhering to safe practices. Additionally, like many other businesses still operating during these times, all meetings have taken place via Zoom or conference calls.

"We've all had to put in extra effort to adapt to these changing and uncertain times, but it's work that has to be done. People are relying on the construction industry and federal sector during these trying times, and the construction industry and our federal government are relying on us to continue providing them with the products they need to get the job done safely. It's been tough, but it's worth it knowing that we have been making a difference," said President and Founder of RubberForm Recycled Products, Bill Robbins. He also added, "Some changes like giving people the opportunity to work from home and staggered shifts have actually ended up being great moves for everyone and could stay in place after this pandemic ends."

RubberForm Recycled Products is also considering the idea of implementing another shift for workers at their production facilities. That way, there are fewer people working at any given time and they are able to further spread out to prevent opportunities for the virus to spread.

Despite facing unique challenges never seen before, many businesses are finding ways to safely deliver essential services and products needed to keep the country moving forward.

About RubberForm Recycled Products

RubberForm Recycled Products was formed in 2006 by President and Founder Bill Robbins. RubberForm aims to provide environmentally responsible solutions by using recycled composite materials in all their products. Their products include safety, risk mitigation, and compliance products for four solution groups, parking lot and road safety, and construction site safety. All products including trackout control mats, industrial plant safety, and municipal safety products are all made right here in the U.S.A. RubberForm Recycled Products serves industries including construction and businesses aiming for LEED building certifications for environmentally friendly structures.

