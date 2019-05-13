Amidst the trade uncertainty between US and China over the past year, plastic and metal components manufacturer Ge-Shen has been increasing its production capacities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ge-Shen Corporation (www.gscorp.com.my), a custom plastic and metal components contract manufacturer based across 3 cities in Southeast Asia, has been expanding its production capacities by incrementally increasing factory floor space and adding additional machines.

According to the management team of Ge-Shen, they have been purchasing factories in anticipation of future growth. "Over the past 2 years, we have increased factory floor space by 200,000 sqft and undertaken extensive renovation in our manufacturing sites, thereby allowing the possibility for rapidly putting in new machines and increasing production capacity in every factory. We envisage that the heavy lifting of capital expenditure will benefit us greatly in the next 12 to 18 months."

Apart from factory floor space, the management team of Ge-Shen has also expanded its machineries and invested into robotics to ensure that there will be no bottlenecks in its manufacturing processes. "We have also been cautious of any ramp up of volumes, hence we have been purchasing additional machines in anticipation of volume growth by our customers."

Manufacturing costs in China have increased over the past decade and more recently, with the raise of additional duties to 25% from 10% for certain product imported from China into the US, many product owners have been searching for alternative supply chain in South East Asia. This has pushed many manufacturers in South East Asia to build on more manufacturing capabilities.

While executives of Ge-Shen admit that the supply chain in Southeast Asia is not as well established as in China, they are confident that working in partnership with its customers, they will be able to replicate production processes as quickly as possible. Ge-Shen has hired quite a number of engineers across the group over the past few months and is still looking to expand its team to manage more sophisticated manufacturing.

Ge-Shen welcomes any potential customer enquiries for components and products to be manufactured in Malaysia and Vietnam.

About Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad (www.gscorp.com.my) is a contract manufacturer that specializes in plastic injection moulding, sheet metal fabrication and assembly services in 3 locations across Southeast Asia. GSCORP has years of experience helping product owners bring their ideas to life. It currently serves customers from various industries including the consumer electronics, household products, industrial, medical, automotive and aerospace. Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad is listed on the main market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

