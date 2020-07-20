AMIGOS and Tufts University Launch Virtual Gap Semester

HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amigos de las Américas (AMIGOS) and Tufts University's Tisch College of Civic Life are proud to announce a new virtual gap experience for high school graduates: the Civic Action Gap Semester .

The Civic Action Gap Semester is an opportunity for students to explore social change across the Americas, make an impact through a civic volunteership, engage with their community, and earn college credit. Open to all students regardless of college plans, participants can join virtually from anywhere in the world.

This unique gap experience offers a virtual volunteership with a community organization and equips high school graduates with knowledge and tools to become tomorrow's leaders. Collaborating with an online community of their peers, students will learn how to take action around social issues while working with professionals in fields such as public health, equality and justice, and food security.

Students will be engaged in active learning about effective social change, including curriculum and workshops about racial justice education. They will also meet one-on-one with a career mentor and take tailored Spanish-language classes.

Rooted in the pillars of leadership, cultural humility, and civic engagement, the Civic Action Gap Semester was designed by AMIGOS and Tufts University specifically for this moment. These organizations have worked together for the last six years, collaborating to bring Tufts University's 1+4 Bridge Year students to Latin America with the AMIGOS Gap Program. While committed to international gap year experiences, both institutions recognized the need for innovation in the era of COVID-19.

"Young people have enormous power to recognize and address critical social issues," said Sara Nathan, President & CEO of AMIGOS. "They are eager to construct a more inclusive and open world. Our goal is to empower these young leaders to take an active role within their communities and create positive social change."

Alan Solomont, Dean of the Tisch College of Civic Life, adds: "For those students who decide to take a gap semester, we are proud to collaborate with AMIGOS to offer this innovative program for civic impact. Through a combination of academic coursework offered by Tufts University's Tisch College, a community of supportive peers, and a safe, volunteer placement with a local organization, we see this program as a bridge for young people looking to make a difference in very uncertain times."

Interested young people will need English proficiency, enthusiasm for civic engagement, and a desire to learn about Latin America. The Civic Action Gap Semester is open to 17–22-year-olds and has a special introductory fee of $3,475 for the 6-week semester and $7,975 for the 12-week semester through September 1, 2020. Students in the 12-week semester will be enrolled in the course "Internship for Social Change", a Tufts Civic Studies course, and will earn 3 course credits upon completion. Need-based financial assistance is also available.

For more information on the Civic Action Gap Semester, visit civicactiongapsemester.org .

Amigos de las Américas (AMIGOS) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1965. AMIGOS provides safe and authentic volunteer and immersion programs for young people ages 13 to 22. Volunteers get the opportunity to explore a new country, learn Spanish, bond with their host family, and make a positive impact by working on a community service project side by side with local peers and community partners. Relationships with local and international organizations — built over 55 years — enable collaborative engagement in communities across the region.

