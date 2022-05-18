Aminad and Axiom Sponsor Veteran-Owned Emerging Firms for Public Spend Forum's GovMarket Growth Hub

WASHINGTON , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Spend Forum (PSF), a market intelligence data, advisory and community platform for public sector buyers and diverse/emerging suppliers, is excited to announce a sponsorship by Aminad Consulting and Axiom Consultants for its GovMarket Growth Hub, specifically focused on Veteran-Owned Firms.

Both Axiom and Aminad are fast growing, minority-owned small businesses that serve multiple federal agencies through their expertise driven consulting services in operations and technology. They join a growing list of sponsors and large corporate clients supporting emerging and diverse small businesses through Public Spend Forum's Growth Hub. The Growth Hub is focused on helping diverse and underserved businesses accelerate innovation and growth so they can become more resilient, create more jobs in their communities and drive more impact for government missions.

"We're excited to see two amazing small businesses supporting our veterans and giving back through these sponsorships," said Raj Sharma. "They are really setting an example of leadership and how we can all work together to create positive impact for government and small businesses."

As part of the sponsorships, up to 20 Veteran-Owned Companies will join Public Spend Forum's Growth Hub and get:

Membership into PSF's Open Global Community including its Buyer/Supplier Councils

AI-enabled Opportunity and Customer Matching subscription, through PSF's GovShop market intelligence platform

Access to strategy, sales and human performance coaching designed to help small businesses accelerate their growth

Veteran-owned companies focused broadly within the IT sector, especially bringing AI, cloud computing and cyber solutions are encouraged to apply through a simple, three question application process.

"Aminad Consulting believes deeply in the power of small business, as well as the high potential of Veteran-Owned businesses," said Lido Ramadan, Founder and President of Aminad Consulting. "Any opportunity to provide coaching and mentorship to those communities fulfills Aminad's vision of unlocking full potential and making lasting and positive impacts on people's lives."

"Axiom Consultants believes in Paying It Forward. As we receive mentorship from PSF's network of leaders and experts to help shape us as business leaders and catapult our company to the next level, we would like to pass on our lessons learned and nurture emerging younger companies who have high-potential of growth," said Bhavana Rakesh, CEO of Axiom Consultants.

About Public Spend Forum

Public Spend Forum (PSF) is a market intelligence data, community and advisory platform to help government buyers and emerging/diverse small businesses connect, collaborate and accelerate impact together. Our purpose is to accelerate impact for government missions while driving growth for diverse and emerging small businesses by lowering barriers, increasing market visibility and enabling access. We do this through AI-enabled market data, growth and market intelligence advisory services, and an open buyer/supplier community.

About Aminad Consulting

Aminad is an innovative small-business management consulting firm dedicated to generating realistic and implementable change. We work with Federal agencies, with a specific focus on the Department of Defense, and we have a track record of delivering results within the Federal government.

About Axiom Consultants

To accelerate their mission with actionable insights, organizations must embrace intelligent, tech-enabled systems across every facet of their business. Axiom Consultants thrives in developing purposeful solutions that are customer-focused and mission-driven, modernizing and accelerating innovation for our Federal Customers. Our solutions are based on a culture of quality and continuous improvement. Axiom takes center stage with best-in-class, data-driven solutions. Axiom enables its clients to improve their IT modernization capabilities by rendering top-of-the-line consultancy services to adopt emerging technologies, Cloud, cybersecurity, business transformation, and other solutions.

Contact:

Jack Kinney

[email protected]

(240) 601-1317

SOURCE Public Spend Forum